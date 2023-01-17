Police say this image, included in a criminal complaint for Solomon Pena, was obtained from a cellphone and shows him with Jose Trujillo. Pena, a former candidate for a House seat, is accused of hiring Trujillo to help him shoot at houses of lawmakers.
Court documents in the startling case of a failed Republican state House candidate accused in a string of Albuquerque shootings suggests Solomon Pena became more aggressive in his tactics as the attacks targeting Democratic politicians continued.
Pena, suspected of devising a plan to carry out drive-by shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state lawmakers between Dec. 4 and Jan. 3, was booked Monday night into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday on 15 charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed late Monday in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, a confidential informant involved in the plot told investigators Pena initially paid three brothers a total of $500 to shoot up Commissioner Adriann Barboa’s home and advised them to aim high to avoid striking anyone with a bullet.
But Pena was unhappy with the results of the first three shootings — at the homes of Barboa; Rep. Javier Martínez, the newly elected House speaker; and then-Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, whose term has ended — the informant said.
As Pena planned a fourth attack at the home of Sen. Linda Lopez, the informant alleged, he asked the men to “aim lower and shoot around 8 p.m. because occupants would more likely not be laying down.”
The informant told police Pena participated in the last shooting, but his rifle jammed and didn’t fire.
Investigators believe Pena attended to ensure “better target acquisition,” according to the complaint.
Pena faces four counts of shooting at a dwelling; four counts of shooting from a motor vehicle; four counts of conspiracy to commit shooting at a dwelling; and single counts of attempting to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal solicitation to shoot at a dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After his bid for a state House District 14 seat in November against Democratic Rep. Miguel Garcia, Pena refused to concede his loss. Albuquerque police officials said he visited the homes of state and local elected officials, contesting the results of his race. The shootings began several days later.
“There is probable cause to believe that soon after his unsuccessful campaign, he conspired … to commit these four shootings at elected local and state government officials’ homes,” the criminal complaint says. “Solomon intended to [cause] serious injury or cause death to occupants inside their homes.”
Barboa’s home was hit around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 4. Albuquerque’s ShotSpotter system detected eight firearm discharges near the residence, according to the complaint.
That same day, a woman reported her SUV had been stolen. She and her boyfriend later recovered the vehicle and found at least one bullet casing. Police determined it matched a casing found at Barboa’s home, the complaint says.
Martínez’s home was struck four days later while his wife was inside.
A neighbor saw a pickup speeding away from the area right after the shooting, according to the complaint. The truck — which investigators discovered had been stolen — was found Dec. 12 by Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies. They also found spent bullet casings matching one recovered from Martínez’s home.
O’Malley’s home was shot around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 11. While O’Malley wasn’t aware of the shooting until Dec. 16, the complaint says, a witness saw a “black sporty vehicle” speeding away from the area after shots rang out in the neighborhood.
Surveillance video from her home showed Pena driving a black Audi sedan that matched the witness’s description.
Deputies arrested one of Pena’s alleged accomplices not long after the shooting early Jan. 3 at Lopez’s home.
José Trujillo was stopped around 1:30 a.m. because a deputy thought the Nissan Maxima driven by Trujillo had an expired registration. The deputy found over 800 pills believed to contain fentanyl, a “large” amount of cash, a Glock 17 pistol and an assault rifle, the complaint says. Trujillo was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The Nissan was registered in Pena’s name, raising suspicions about whether he had been involved in the nearby shooting.
Investigators uncovered the depths of Pena’s alleged involvement in the four shootings when they executed a search warrant on the cellphone of José Trujillo’s brother, Demetrio Trujillo, according to the complaint. They found a series of messages Pena had sent to Demetrio Trujillo with addresses where the shootings occurred, a photo of a Glock pistol matching the one found in the Nissan and messages containing coded language and meeting locations across Albuquerque.
Police were able to tie evidence together in part through the confidential informant, according to the complaint. The informant faces charges and has asked for leniency due to his cooperation, the complaint says, but police have not made any deals with him.
Online court records did not show any charges filed against José Trujillo and Demetrio Trujillo as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pena has a criminal history. He spent nine years in prison after his arrest in April 2007 for stealing electronics and other goods from several retail stores. He was released from prison in March 2016 and had his voting rights restored after completing five years of probation in April 2021, corrections officials said.