Another complaint has been lodged in the highly contentious Democratic primary race for state treasurer.
A day after outgoing state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg was accused of misusing the powers of his office to promote the candidacy of Heather Benavidez, his chief of staff, a complaint was filed Thursday against Benavidez.
The complaint alleges Benavidez has been campaigning on state time.
It includes screenshots from her social media accounts showing her campaigning — including attending political events, tweeting and collecting voter signatures for her nominating petitions — and time sheets showing she logged eight hours on days she was campaigning. The time sheets don’t show which hours Benavidez worked, just the total number of hours she claimed.
Nonetheless, the complaint alleges Benavidez has been cheating taxpayers.
“Comparing the time sheets to her political activities shows that she campaigned on state time, in violation of law, by attending events and tweeting from her campaign account,” the complaint states.
Benavidez said in a brief telephone interview she was unaware of the complaint and would let the process play out. She declined an offer to receive a copy of the complaint to review the allegations against her.
“I’m going to wait until I receive it through the proper channels and then I can review it and address anything that I think needs addressing at that time,” she said.
The complaint was filed by Karen Schafer of Sandoval County. Her attorney, Ken Stalter, also represents a Roswell man who filed Wednesday’s complaint against Eichenberg.
Stalter said Schafer, a longtime Democrat and co-founder of the nonprofit Feed Rio Rancho Kids, became concerned about the direction of the race when the other candidate, Laura Montoya, came under attack. Last month, Eichenberg sent a letter to the secretary of state, attorney general and New Mexico Ethics Commission accusing Montoya of wrongdoing.
“Karen comes from a perspective of, ‘We’re all Democrats. We should be respectful in the primary and remember who the real adversaries are.’ ”
Stalter said it’s “certainly unusual” for a state treasurer’s race to get so heated in a Democratic primary.
“It’s unfortunate that there’s been this acrimony in the primary,” he said. “That said, I think people should pay a lot more attention to the state treasurer’s race because it’s an extremely important position, the person entrusted with safeguarding the health of the state’s finances.”