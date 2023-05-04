Jamie-Rae Lynn Salas de Diaz, 32, who is up for the role of La Reina for Fiesta de Santa Fe, is escorted to the stage by her husband, Daniel Diaz, on Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Two women were competing for the role of La Reina, and will be chosen by the Fiesta Council. Contestants had to deliver an English and Spanish speech, and are questioned, in both languages, on their knowledge of historical events surrounding the Fiesta de Santa Fe. The fiesta commemorates Don Diego de Vargas’ reentry into the city on Sept. 14, 1692, 12 years after the Pueblo Revolt. The fiesta has been celebrated since 1712, making this year’s the 311th.
Vincent Isaac Martinez y Hurtado-King, the sole candidate for the role of Don Diego de Vargas, addresses the crowd Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center during the contest to choose the Fiesta Court.
Elena Sophia Takisha Valdez-Gurule, 32, who is up for the role of La Reina, is escorted to the stage by her husband, Chris Gurule, on Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center during the contest to choose the Fiesta Court.
Vincent Isaac Martinez y Hurtado-King, the sole candidate for Don Diego, left, and Elena Sophia Takisha Valdez-Gurule, 32, who is up La Reina, second from left, watch as Jamie-Rae Lynn Salas de Diaz, 32, who is also up for La Reina, addresses the crowd Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center during the contest to choose the Fiesta Court.
Therese Prada of the Fiesta Council helps La Reina hopeful Elena Sophia Takisha Valdez-Gurule, 32, get ready before the competition, as Jamie-Rae Lynn Salas de Diaz, also up for La Reina, waits Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
