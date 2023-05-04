Two women were competing Thursday night for the role of La Reina and will be chosen by the Fiesta Council.

Jamie-Rae Lynn Salas de Diaz, 32, and Elena Sophia Takisha Valdez-Gurule, 32, were the two candidates.

Contestants had to deliver an English and Spanish speech, and are questioned, in both languages, on their knowledge of historical events surrounding the Fiesta de Santa Fe.

