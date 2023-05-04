02-thc-forbes-full.jpg

ElectraTect senior scientist Christina Forbes makes a solution to test for marijuana April 25 in a Phoenix lab.

 Mia Andrea/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Scientists at a Phoenix-based company are working to create a breath test to detect recent consumption of THC — the major psychoactive component in marijuana.

As legal sales of marijuana spread across the country, the market for the plant has flourished, along with a need for technology that can detect THC impairment.

Marijuana is banned in only three states; 38 states, three territories and the District of Columbia allow medical use of cannabis products, and more than 20 states allow recreational use for adults, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

