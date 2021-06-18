City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said she is undeterred by a recent lawsuit filed by the city of Albuquerque involving Dalkia Energy Solutions, the firm tapped to oversee Santa Fe's streetlight conversion project.
According to the lawsuit, at least 46 streetlights along the city's Albuquerque Rapid Transit route have either fallen or had to be removed because of failed safety installations and improper parts. The lawsuit is seeking $12.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages from the companies involved in the design and construction of the transit line.
The lawsuit states the 25-foot poles cause an immediate safety threat to pedestrians and drivers.
Dalkia, which was selected in February to oversee the conversion of 5,500 Santa Fe streetlights to energy-efficient bulbs, is one of seven defendants in the case.
Wheeler, who is spearheading Santa Fe's conversion project, said she heard about the lawsuit Thursday and interpreted the situation as more of an issue with the equipment provided to Dalkia than with the company's work.
She said Dalkia was helping Albuquerque identify issues with the lights, but she has reached out to City Attorney Erin McSherry to further evaluate the case.
Wheeler said she believes Dalkia was included in the lawsuit because the company might have relevant data Albuquerque is hoping to examine, not because it was at fault.
"That is how it is in the United States," Wheeler said. "You touch something that is having problems and you become involved."
Dalkia was selected for Santa Fe's conversion project through a state procurement match agreement. Dalkia worked on Albuquerque's conversion project in 2017.
Under the agreement with Albuquerque, Dalkia will maintain the streetlights, including newly installed lights, poles and infrastructure. Dalkia has a similar agreement with Santa Fe.
According to the lawsuit, the first inkling of trouble with the system became apparent in March 2020 after Dalkia completed a field inspection and discovered seven missing light fixtures along Central Avenue.
The scope of the problem grew Sept. 8, when a windstorm knocked down 28 light fixtures, all of which were designed and manufactured by the California-based Environmental Lighting for Architecture Inc., one of the defendants in the case.
All of the lights were either installed by defendants Bixby Electric or MWI Inc, according to the complaint.
Dalkia completed a report on the fallen lights and found ill-fit screws provided by Environmental Lighting were wearing out over time, according to the lawsuit.
Dalkia was tasked in December to install safety measures created by Environmental Lighting for Architecture on about 1,700 lights. Dalkia has installed 13 so far, according to the lawsuit, three of which have failed.
Wheeler said none of the firms involved in the case are providing equipment in Santa Fe.
Dalkia Energy Solutions did not respond for a request for comment.
City Councilor Chris Rivera said that while he wasn't fully briefed on the details of the lawsuit, he noted the city's contract with Dalkia hasn't been completed.
The city executed an initial contract with Dalkia in February, with the understanding the agreement would return to the City Council at a later date for design amendments after pushback from community members and dark-sky advocates about the color temperature of the lights, which is measured in kelvins.
The city underwent a three-month public outreach process, ultimately settling on 3,000 kelvins on main roads and 2,700 kelvins in neighborhoods with dimming technology and shields to prevent scattered light.
Initial designs had kelvin levels set at 4,000 on main roads and 3,000 on residential street.
The switch will cost $2.75 million and is part of a larger $17.2 million project to improve energy efficiency across the city.
Some members of the community have requested the city contract with an independent lighting expert to evaluate the project.
City Councilor Michael Garcia brought forward a motion seeking to stop the project until a contractor could be found, but it ultimately failed.
Garcia said Friday the lawsuit only strengthened his argument that the city needed to bring in an independent contractor.
"We have to understand that if there are changes, it will come out of the taxpayers’ dollars," Garcia said. "There is no apparent rush to get this done."
Rivera said he intends to have city staff look into the details of the lawsuit.
"With this lawsuit, we want to make sure we are not getting equipment that would have the same issues they have been having in Albuquerque," Rivera said.
Wheeler said an amended contract with new designs will reach the City Council in mid-July.
