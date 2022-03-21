A Florida company has agreed to clean up a large heap of copper waste from a defunct mine that began in the 19th century on land overlapping what is now the Santa Fe National Forest.
Williams Express LLC will scoop up about 80,000 cubic yards of copper tailings from the Nacimiento mine site near Cuba, move the waste to a nearby disposal area on federal forestland and cap it, according to the company’s settlement with the U.S. Forest Service.
“We want to get that copper removed,” Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said. “Nothing grows when it has that copper on the ground. It makes it pretty infertile.”
A 30-day public comment period on the project began after it was published Friday in the Federal Register.
The agreement covers waste cleanup on federal land and not the adjoining private and state tracts that are part of the mine site. A much larger mass of tailings — roughly 3 million cubic yards — can be found on the state’s portion.
The waste will be moved to a disposal site known as the “south ore pile” north of N.M. 126 and will be capped with a 3-foot-thick “evapotranspiration” cover, made of mostly natural materials.
Mine operations began in the area in the 1880s, decades before the Santa Fe National Forest was established in 1915, taking over part of the site.
Various companies operated through the decades. Earth Resources Co. established open-pit mining and a mill in the 1970s. LTI conducted leaching in the 1980s that would create lingering groundwater pollution.
Through a series of buyouts, mergers and reshuffling, Williams Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of Williams Cos., became the surviving entity. The company agreed to remove the copper tailings.
Debbie Cress, the forest’s supervisor, said the agency appreciates Williams taking the responsibility of removing the piles at no cost to the taxpayers.
“Once Williams Express has completed the work, the area will be revegetated with native grasses and shrubs,” Cress said.
Overton said the plan is to turn the Forest Service’s portion into a recreation area after it’s cleaned up.
The tailings are a separate cleanup from the contaminated groundwater that resulted from a failed leaching experiment.
LTI injected sulfuric and ferric acids combined with sulfates through groundwater wells and into the underlying ore bodies in an attempt to draw out the copper.
The process was neither technologically nor economically feasible, and most of the acidic solution injected into the wells was left behind, the settlement said.
It created a much lengthier cleanup.
“We’ve been remediating the groundwater since 2007 to return that pond ... to EPA drinking water standards,” Overton said.
