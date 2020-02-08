Some 70 people attended a tense meeting Friday evening hosted by Associated Asphalt and Materials LLC to address concerns with the company’s proposal to move an asphalt plant to a site a half-mile north of N.M. 599 and Airport Road.
In January, scores of south-side residents sent comments to the New Mexico Environment Department and reached out to local government representatives, citing concerns with fumes, emissions and increased truck traffic.
The company plans to move a south-side asphalt plant on Oliver Drive and consolidate it with a second plant the company operates at 86 Paseo de River. It has applied for an air quality permit with the Environment Department.
Company President Katherine Fishman said the new air quality permit would be more stringent, truck traffic and emissions would decrease and it will be better for the company’s bottom line. “Right now we run off of [diesel] generators, which is really, really expensive,” she said. “With the move, we’ll put them on the power grid so we can eliminate the generators.”
At different points in the two-hour meeting, presenters and the audience talked over one another. The acoustics at the Nancy Rodriguez Community Center made it difficult to hear presenters — or people asking questions — and many people said they couldn’t see the graphics from the projector.
Residents have requested a formal hearing before the state. Environment Department officials said while they haven’t signed off on that decision, they said it would be tentatively scheduled for the spring.
Members of the public asked if the company would provide air quality surveys, output projections or the past five years of data.
Santa Fe City Councilor Chris Rivera said while he thought the company was making an effort to be a good neighbor, he said some public concerns were overlooked.
“Some of the issues weren’t addressed — public health more than anything else,” Rivera said after the meeting. “They didn’t seem really prepared to answer those questions.”
William Mee, a longtime Agua Fría community activist who supports the plant’s move, said he left after an hour. He said the presentation was too technical and didn’t clearly explain that the plant would be moving out of residential areas and under more regulatory scrutiny.
“There was too many questions,” Mee said. “I didn’t see the whole PowerPoint because the presentation was just bogged down.”
Brian Downey, a La Cieneguilla resident who also left early, said he felt there was a disconnect in the presentation between what residents were asking for and what the company had prepared.
“I wish they had some better graphics,” Downey said. “If they had some overlay of what the winds look like, that’s what people were asking for.”
Tierra Contenta resident Linda Marianiello said the meeting was a waste of time. When she brought up health and property value concerns, she said she was brushed off.
“Associated Asphalt and Materials did not listen to the community, and it shows they only care about their bottom line,” Marianiello said. “We fully intend to fight this.”
Fishman said she thought the meeting “provided people with a different set of facts from when they walked in.”
Asked whether the company would do more to address public feedback, Fishman said that would be decided later.
“I’m not entirely sure. We’ll have to regroup after this and take those concerns into consideration,” she said.
