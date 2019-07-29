What state economic development officials describe as the first high-pressure food processing facility in the Southwest would be located in the middle of Santa Fe under a proposal that calls for the city to approve as much as $18 million in industrial revenue bonds to help provide financing to get the project off the ground.
New Mexico Fresh Foods LLC would create 162 new jobs in Santa Fe County and indirectly create an additional 640 jobs statewide in food production, agriculture and transportation, according to an economic analysis.
Kelly Egolf, managing partner and CEO, said Monday the facility would revolutionize New Mexico’s food economy.
“We’re going to create a lot of jobs [at the facility], but also we’re going to create a lot of jobs for people who grow food in New Mexico and make other food products here,” said Egolf, founder of Verde Food Co., a cold-pressed juice producer.
Egolf, who is married to New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, said the project introduces new manufacturing technology to the state.
“The new technology we’re bringing called HPP [high pressure processing] lengthens that shelf life [of fresh food] without using heat, no preservatives or anything,” she said.
“It’s completely natural,” Kelly Egolf added. “It doesn’t change the color, the taste, the texture, the nutritional value. The good healthy bacteria are still living. It denatures the bad bacteria so it doesn’t spoil as quickly, and [food producers will] be able to produce salsa fresca with roasted Hatch green chile in it, and it’s going to show up in New Jersey on the grocery store shelves where soccer moms are going to taste their real first fresh green chile ever.”
City officials expressed enthusiasm about the economic possibilities from the new business.
“This is a very exciting project, not only for what it will do but how it’s being financed and the people who are involved and the impact it will have on the food industry as an economic development driver in the city of Santa Fe,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said. “This is an amazing thing.”
Romero-Wirth is the lead sponsor of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue industrial revenue bonds “not to exceed” $18 million to finance “the acquisition, construction, renovation, installation and equipping” of the facility proposed at 1549 Sixth St.
The city Economic Development Advisory Committee will be the first city board to consider the project Wednesday.
In issuing the industrial revenue bonds, the city would be lending its name to the deal but wouldn’t be on the hook financially.
Such bonds are essentially tax subsidies, which can involve income tax exemptions on the interest paid to bondholders, allowing backers of such projects to borrow money at below-market rates, as well as exemption from property taxes during the life of the bonds. The financing mechanism, which has been used for such projects as the Facebook data processing center at Los Lunas, is intended to foster economic development.
“Overall, the city will receive approximately [$21.1 million] in net benefits over the 10-year period and the project will generate [$70.3 million] in total for all local taxing districts,” according to the analysis.
In a statement, Mayor Alan Webber said Santa Fe is “perfectly positioned” to grow a thriving business in what he called the “value-added food industry.”
“Healthy food, locally grown and locally produced are important parts of Santa Fe’s historic identity and, just as important, a great opportunity for our future,” Webber said. “It means jobs, but it’s also another part of a sustainable, healthy way of life.”
The city called industrial revenue bonds “conduit” bonds in which the city is neither borrowing money to lend the company or lending any of its own money.
“Because the municipality is legally prohibited from paying debt service on the [bond], the [bond] is not considered a debt obligation of the city and does not affect its credit rating or the municipality’s ability to borrow money for its governmental purposes,” a city statement said.
The project includes various other partners, including investors, philanthropists and Santa Fe County, which is poised to apply for $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the project. The Santa Fe Community Foundation is also involved as a lender, providing what backers called a $400,000 “impact investment loan for working capital.”
“As we consider how and when to invest our resources here, this project hit the sweet spots of inclusive economic development, sustainable agriculture and food system development, and promotion of entrepreneurship,” William “Bill” Smith, president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, said in a statement. “In addition to a loan from the pooled endowment funds, we see this project as the perfect opportunity to invite individual donors to participate in impact investing as well.”
Kelly Egolf said the community foundation will receive a 1 percent profit share as a result of its participation.
“I think it’s really important for people to understand what a community project this is,” she said, adding that the business is collaborating with Santa Fe Community College and YouthWorks to develop workforce training programs.
As planned, the facility would process nearly 500 million pounds of fresh food products over 10 years, generating projected gross revenue of about $2.5 billion for food producers.
“It is estimated that at least 70 percent of this revenue will be from food products exported outside of the state,” according to a press release.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.