Getting her husband to sit up in bed was an endeavor beyond Melinne Owen’s capabilities.
After a surgery left her 76-year-old husband paralyzed from the waist down, Owen, 77, didn’t have the strength to pull him to an upright position, let alone help him into the patient lift next to his bed.
“I needed men who are strong,” she said. “If the guys are smart and strong enough, and they know what they’re doing, it goes very smoothly. If they’re not, we could end up calling 911.”
Owen and her husband, who asked his name not be published to protect his privacy, were referred to EGIS Complete Care, a now 25-year-old company in Santa Fe that provides nonmedical care for seniors in their homes. It’s one of a growing number of companies offering in-home services to allow a rising population of elderly residents in the city and across New Mexico to remain safely in their homes.
The norm for senior care is expected to shift from assisted living facilities to in-home services, as most seniors prefer to remain living in their homes as they age. A 2011 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures and the AARP Public Policy Institute found 90% of seniors want to stay in their homes.
Owens called the EGIS staff “extremely reliable.”
“I’ve never had a day where no one shows up,” she said, adding EGIS caregivers visit seven days a week.
Roberto Saenz, a caregiver at EGIS who works with Owen and her husband two or three days a week, helps Owen’s husband get in and out of bed, prepares meals and offers companionship.
These types of services, and the in-home care industry generally, are likely to grow in coming years, Saenz said. “Especially here in Santa Fe — a lot of retirees in Santa Fe — so this is a business or career that will never end.”
While New Mexico’s population grew by only 2.8% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, the population of people ages 65 and older increased by 43.7% in that decade. The trend makes New Mexico one of the most elderly states in the nation, with 18.5% of its residents 65 and older.
With an increasing senior population comes a growing need for more geriatric services, said Rachel O’Connor, the director of Santa Fe County’s Health and Human Services Department. Senior care companies aim to help fill the demand.
Cornerstone Caregiving, a national company, opened a Santa Fe branch in September and has seen steady growth in demand for its services, which include help with a hospital recovery, hospice and palliative care and aid for patients with dementia. As with EGIS, its caregivers offer help with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, exercising, meals and transportation. They also provide companionship for patients and overwhelmed loved ones.
“There was a demand,” said Felicia Rodriguez, director of operations at Cornerstone’s Santa Fe branch. “And people need to get taken care of, so it was almost a no-brainer to do it here.”
EGIS, which stands for Elders Getting Information Services, was established in Santa Fe 25 years ago as a nonprofit providing information about community resources. The founder later saw a need for in-home care, and EGIS transitioned to a for-profit company.
The EGIS caregiver roster has doubled in the past three years, a testament to the demand for in-home services, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, said Jennifer Riek, the company’s business development manager.
“Our ultimate goal is to help an aging adult, aging senior, to age in place wherever home may be, and to live as independent, safe and healthy as possible,” Riek said.
The task is hard when help is scarce.
Owen noted daily activities can become dangerous for some seniors without assistance.
Many seniors don’t have younger family members with the time or resources to provide them with the care they need, and they often can’t afford to move into high-cost assisted living facilities, Rodriguez said. This can create a strain on families, which can be eased with in-home care services. Clients can hire caregivers for nearly any task, for as little as a few hours per week to near-constant, around-the-clock care.
“To have to relocate and start paying a larger monthly bill is sometimes not ideal for some families,” Rodriguez said, referring to assisted living centers, where residents pay thousands of dollars each month for housing and care.
“If they just need a little help, they can really keep their costs down, so you’re not getting a big bill at the end of the month for our services,” she said. “It’s really comparable to your gas or light bill.”
The largest gap in services for seniors in Santa Fe County is for specialized memory care services, O’Connor said. Assisted living facilities often become overwhelmed with the responsibilities of care for clients with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, who sometimes refuse the help they need to remain hygienic and healthy.
In one case described by EGIS owner and President Kevin Koval, a woman with severe dementia was removed from an assisted living facility’s memory care unit after caretakers deemed her too uncooperative. Three years ago, he said, her husband hired EGIS, and the couple have since been living comfortably in their home with assistance from experienced caregivers.
“It’s kind of remarkable. … Her dementia is really, really severe,” Koval said.
Saenz said the work is rewarding. Getting to know the seniors he cares for, such as Owen and her husband, “has been the greatest part of my life,” he said. “All I can say is that every single patient I took care of, each one of them, had a story that touched my heart.”