A mobile home in southwest Santa Fe is so much more than a place to live for Marine veteran Jonathan Sanchez.
In his darkest days following two tours of duty in Afghanistan, where the brutal ravages of war left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, the light of humanity seemed so far away as he used drugs and alcohol to cope with his pain.
Now Sanchez, 32, sees that light in this modest dwelling, a new home to call his own where he can raise his 5-year-old daughter, Faith.
It’s hard for him to wrap his head around the incredible generosity displayed by a multitude of new friends and total strangers that led to this point. From fellow veteran Alan Vigil giving away his mobile home when he decided to downsize and move into an apartment; to some 160 people donating money to help cover costs to transport the structure across town and pay for new furnishings; to Vietnam veteran Ken Dettelbach and his wife, Pam Scotty, who coordinated the efforts through their local nonprofit, R&R for Vets Inc.
The support has been staggering, and Sanchez’s gratitude is immense.
“It’s amazing to think, when I walk into that house, how God has allowed all of this to come together. That’s what the true spirit of community is about,” Sanchez said.
“It says a lot, and it shows a lot, and even though there are some places we go to where it might seem there is no light, there’s definitely a light,” he added. “If you can’t find a light, it’s our job to be the light.”
Many key players in the process came together Friday for a cookout on the property of Sanchez’s parents, Joe and Jennifer, to celebrate the collaborative act of kindness. About 20 people came through for hamburgers and hot dogs in the backyard, then walked a couple hundred feet for a blessing to be said over Jonathan and Faith’s home that had been delivered just over a week ago.
Jonathan Sanchez, who co-parents Faith with his ex-wife, will continue staying in his parents’ house, where he’s been living since 2020, as he and his father work on remodeling the mobile home over the next several months.
Vigil, who donated the home, was heaped with praise Friday for his gift and was among those to receive a challenge coin from New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary Donnie Quintana. Challenge coins are a traditional symbol of brotherhood among members of various military units. Vigil deflected much of the accolades, saying he just hopes his actions lead to others giving of themselves.
“I think that it’ll open people’s eyes up to the help that is needed,” said Vigil, who has been settling into his new apartment since moving in April 11. “You don’t have to do a lot, but your little, my little, their little — look what it adds up to. A whole bunch.
“One person alone can’t do it by themself. You put your faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and things will work out. He works through people to get things done.”
Dettelbach and Scotty helped orchestrate the moving of the home, the permitting and the accepting of donations, which poured in after an article on Vigil’s gift to Sanchez was published April 2 in The New Mexican.
Dettelbach said it was satisfying to see the community come through with an outpouring of support to help pay for the high expenses, which he said included $5,000 in permitting fees alone.
“There were 160, 170 donations,” Dettelbach said. “Some were as little as a dollar; some were as big as a thousand.
“Some people who wanted to express themselves, to help a veteran in need, wrote notes. Some of them are pretty extensive and relate to the donors’ historical experience, their relationship with their family and why they’re doing what they’re doing.”
Sanchez’s struggles were familiar to many. Close calls with roadside bombs and rocket-propelled grenades in Afghanistan rattled his head during his two deployments in 2009 and 2011, he said, and he witnessed people blow up before his eyes.
The trauma from the events still lives within him, but he’s no longer numbing it with alcohol and drugs, which played a role in his divorce from Faith’s mother in 2019.
He’s been sober for several months while attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is focusing his energy on being a good father to Faith as he continues to grow as a person.
Jonathan has donated his time to volunteer efforts including Habitat for Humanity in the past, and he wants to find ways to pay his newfound good fortune forward.
“Being able to see all the people who came together and help me, I feel blessed, and I’m excited to be able to return the favor somewhere,” he said. “It will happen down the line because all this has shown me so far is how service works and how in the future I can help others.”
Smiles beamed across the faces of Sanchez’s parents Friday as they had the opportunity to thank some of the many people who helped their son — from Vigil, to Dettelbach, to Charles Romero, who navigated the mobile home on his trailer through narrow and bumpy dirt roads to deliver it to its new resting place.
Their son and granddaughter have a new home, and they’ve seen just how much people can care.
“This was a combination of a lot of emotions for me because I really feel like this was the epitome of Santa Fe and the people here, and what they can do when they put their minds and their resources together,” Jennifer Sanchez said.
“I’ve told people since Day 1 that this has been a God thing. We’ve seen God’s hand in every piece of this along the way. … The timing was just right; things came through when they needed to. It was a beautiful process.”