A mobile home in southwest Santa Fe is so much more than a place to live for Marine veteran Jonathan Sanchez.

In his darkest days following two tours of duty in Afghanistan, where the brutal ravages of war left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, the light of humanity seemed so far away as he used drugs and alcohol to cope with his pain.

Now Sanchez, 32, sees that light in this modest dwelling, a new home to call his own where he can raise his 5-year-old daughter, Faith.

