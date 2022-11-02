The state Public Regulation Commission has approved some details for potential community solar programs in New Mexico that are expected to begin in spring.
While many details in filings from the state's electric utility companies remain to be approved, the commission voted unanimously during a meeting Wednesday to move forward rate schedules for community solar crediting from Public Service Company of New Mexico and El Paso Electric Co.
Department of Energy solar program fellow Arthur O'Donnell said the commission would need to "essentially triage" filings to move forward on community solar programs.
"The solar bill credit is the most important thing to get into place now, because that’s the fundamental economic driver for whether people are going to bid into this program," O'Donnell said.
Community solar programs involve subscriptions in which utility customers buy or lease solar panels on an off-site solar farm to offset their own electricity use. The state Legislature passed the Community Solar Act last year to regulate the implementation of such programs, with the commission being responsible for enforcing and setting rules.
Individuals, businesses and nonprofits will receive credits on their electricity bills for their participation in a community solar program. Each facility will be compelled to lease to 30 percent low- to moderate-income electricity customers, Commissioner Joseph Maestas said.
The credit rates proposed by the two companies are comparable with those in other states, particularly Colorado, O'Donnell said, ranging from 8.5 to 10.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The commission rules also allow for the solar credit rates to be updated along with companies' electricity rates. Other details about implementing community solar programs — such as draft contracts for solar facilities and other details about administrative costs — will be more contentious, requiring more filings or even hearings, O'Donnell said.
The commission rejected a solar bill credit tariff proposed by Southwest Public Service Co., which operates in the southeastern part of the state, due to the filing "flagrantly disregarding" the commission's rules on deduction of transmission costs from community solar credits, commission attorney Russell Fisk said.
Maestas encouraged renewable energy advocates to remain engaged through the long process of commission hearings and rule-making.
"I want continued progress," Maestas said. "Let's keep our eyes on the prize, and that is the potential benefit for New Mexicans' access to community solar programs."