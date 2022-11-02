The state Public Regulation Commission has approved some details for potential community solar programs in New Mexico that are expected to begin in spring.

While many details in filings from the state's electric utility companies remain to be approved, the commission voted unanimously during a meeting Wednesday to move forward rate schedules for community solar crediting from Public Service Company of New Mexico and El Paso Electric Co.

Department of Energy solar program fellow Arthur O'Donnell said the commission would need to "essentially triage" filings to move forward on community solar programs.

Popular in the Community