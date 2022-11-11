051822_Fire01-rgb.jpg

Dylan Archuleta in May looks through the remains of his great uncle’s former mechanic garage in Rociada that burned in the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations is partnering with nonprofit UpTogether to provide one-time $1,000 payments to residents affected by wildfires or post-fire flooding. Priority will be given to those adversely impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican File Photo

A charitable coalition is chipping in financial aid to the victims of wildfires that raged across New Mexico earlier this year. 

The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations is partnering with nonprofit UpTogether to provide one-time $1,000 payments to residents affected by wildfires or post-fire flooding. Priority will be given to those adversely impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. 

The coalition aims to donate the money to 1,000 households that suffered losses from the wildfires, using $1 million from its All Together NM Fund. 

