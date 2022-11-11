Dylan Archuleta in May looks through the remains of his great uncle’s former mechanic garage in Rociada that burned in the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations is partnering with nonprofit UpTogether to provide one-time $1,000 payments to residents affected by wildfires or post-fire flooding. Priority will be given to those adversely impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
A charitable coalition is chipping in financial aid to the victims of wildfires that raged across New Mexico earlier this year.
The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations is partnering with nonprofit UpTogether to provide one-time $1,000 payments to residents affected by wildfires or post-fire flooding. Priority will be given to those adversely impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The coalition aims to donate the money to 1,000 households that suffered losses from the wildfires, using $1 million from its All Together NM Fund.
"We just know that our neighbors in Northern New Mexico ... need additional support, especially as we go into winter," said Gabriela Gomez, vice president for development and donor relations at Santa Fe Community Foundation, one of six charitable groups in the coalition.
To qualify, you must live in the fire-stricken San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Lincoln, Sandoval or Sierra counties.
Priority will be given to those in San Miguel, Mora and Colfax counties, which were scorched by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest blaze in New Mexico history.
Receiving a donation won't affect any other recovery money a person is getting from, say, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gomez said.
"We hope this is going to be some really good learning for us, to potentially figure out how we can continue to fundraise for this type of assistance for long-term needs," Gomez said.
To qualify, prospective recipients only needs proof of address in an affected area, Gomez said. They're not required to describe why exactly they need the money or what they'll use it for, she added.
It runs largely on the honor system, with the assumption those who apply know what they need the money for, whether it's a car payment, groceries or medical care, Gomez said.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for folks to access these funds," Gomez said.
The coalition teamed up with UpTogether because of that group's experience in administering funds and doing charitable work for large projects, she said.
UpTogether also has the systems in place to distribute the cash, such as cutting checks, depositing money in people's bank accounts or issuing Visa gift cards, she said.
"It was really important to team up with a partner with that kind of capacity and flexibility for our families," she said.
In a statement, Christopher Goett, Santa Fe Community Foundation's president and CEO, credited businesses and local residents for donating to the fund that's being used to help wildfire victims.
“With their support, we will be able to give a total of $1 million directly to New Mexico residents," Goett said.