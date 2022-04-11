A hazardous blend of erratic winds, low humidity and dry conditions have stoked several New Mexico wildfires in the past week, portending what could lie ahead as the weather warms in a state already parched from prolonged drought.
And with fearsome winds predicted for Tuesday, many communities throughout the state are holding their collective breath.
Scattered wildfires continued to burn Monday near Las Vegas, N.M., Roswell and Belen as well as the Gila National Forest, with two of the blazes started by prescribed burns that went amiss.
Winds have played havoc with the Hermits Peak Fire, which has scorched about 1,280 acres since a prescribed burn went out of control on April 6 after unexpected gusts blew embers onto dense, dry debris.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has ordered residents evacuated from Las Dispensas, San Ignacio, Pendaries and Las Tusas in response to the growth of fire. So far, about 100 have taken shelter at the old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas.
The fire is only 10 percent contained.
Some people have questioned the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to conduct a prescribed fire during a week of high-wind and red flag warnings in the area. Officials have said conditions were calm most of the day before unforeseen winds sparked spot fires outside containment lines.
“We are fully focused on suppressing the Hermits Peak fire as safely and as quickly as possible,” Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton wrote in an email. “Once we have met that objective, we’ll complete an internal review of the decisions and conditions that contributed to this situation.”
In the meantime, the prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed has been indefinitely postponed so the agency can focus on quelling this wildfire, Overton wrote.
The Hermits Peak firefighting response has involved four Hotshot crews, one specialized crew, eight engines, three helicopters, one rapid extraction module and one tactical water tender. More fire engines, personnel and other equipment are on the way, officials said at an online news conference Monday night.
The Southwest Type 2 Incident Management Team took over operations Monday from the Type 3 Team, which handled the initial response.
A Type 2 Team brings additional resources and capabilities in fighting a more protracted wildfire.
In Valencia County, authorities called for evacuations of communities on both sides of the Rio Grande in response to a wildfire that started Monday in the bosque.
“It is a rapidly moving fire due to the winds,” said Matt Propp, the county fire chief.
Residents were directed to a shelter at a community center in Belen, just south of Albuquerque.
An unknown number of structures were reported as lost, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were homes, barns or other outbuildings.
The fire’s cause and the number of acres burned so far is unknown, Propp said.
In Roswell, the 1,900-acre Overflow Fire was 80 percent contained Monday.
The Bureau of Land Management was conducting a prescribed burn Thursday when extreme heat caused a “fire whirl” or vortex that carried embers across the planned boundaries, igniting dry grasses, agency spokeswoman Jill Aragon said.
Flames spread onto private and state lands, burning through grassy areas along the Pecos River, Aragon said.
“They’re dry; they’re overgrown,” Aragon said. “Which is why we attempted to do a prescribed burn.”
High winds make suppressing a wildfire more a challenge, but so far the teams have kept the flames from spreading further, Aragon said.
Three fire engines and two Hotshot crews are on the scene, along with bulldozers digging fire breaks around the lines, she said.
Meanwhile, the 3,030-acre Collins Fire in the Gila National Forest was fully contained Monday.
The fire’s cause is unknown, other than a human is behind it in some way, Forest Service spokesman Andrew Mitchell said, adding lightning tends to be the main natural cause of a forest fire.
“There wasn’t any lightning in the area, so it kind of narrows it down,” Mitchell said.
Strong winds are forecasted to blow through the region all week, with a slight letup on Wednesday. But even then they’ll pose hazards for ongoing fires, said Bryan Guyer, National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
“This is typically the windy time of year,” Guyer said.
Still, Tuesday’s forecasted winds will be unusually fierce, even for New Mexico. Peak gusts are expected to reach
57 mph near Las Vegas, 45 in Albuquerque and 60 in Raton, making those areas and many others vulnerable.
The low humidity is exacerbating the dry conditions created by the years-long drought and the La Niña, Guyer said, referring to the Pacific Ocean event that pushes precipitation northward, making the Southwest more arid than normal.
All of that makes the debris and vegetation, known as fuels, more flammable, Guyer said.
In a phone interview, Overton said last summer monsoons quelled what could have been a severe and extended wildfire season. But the rains also thickened grass and vegetation, which dried out over the La Nina winter, turning into wildfire fuel that is now causing this wildfire season’s early start, she said.
The best scenario is to have summer rainstorms and hope for a reasonably wet winter, Overton said, adding with climate change you can never count on that.
