Donovan Nitonabah came to New Mexico with a broken heart.
At 16, he was already separated from his mother. Then his father died unexpectedly. The Navajo boy and his younger sister left their Window Rock, Ariz., home to live with family in Santa Fe.
When he started classes at Capital High School, his grief was reflected in his grades.
“I was thinking about my dad, and I couldn’t get my work done,” Nitonabah said.
Then he met Sinte Torrez, a site coordinator for the nonprofit Communities In Schools of New Mexico, and slowly, life began to change. Nitonabah, now 18 and a senior, is one of 6,500
Santa Fe and Española public school students in grades K-12 served through the community program, whose mission is to empower students to stay in school.
As Communities In Schools celebrates its 10th year in New Mexico, it looks to success stories like Nitonabah’s to validate and encourage its role in helping children and teens within and beyond school walls.
At-risk children are identified in several ways, and each story is as unique as the student who tells it, Torrez said. Some have parents who are incarcerated; others have two-parent families. Some have enough to eat; others find their only meals at school.
Traumatized students might lack concentration and have trouble staying awake or making good grades. Some suffer from a lack of health care. It’s the strategy of serving students individually and holistically that creates success stories, Torrez said. This is generational work.
The national Communities In Schools organization’s presence in Santa Fe is rooted in a grassroots program that started about 15 years earlier when the principal of Salazar Elementary School reached out to parishioners at the United Church of Santa Fe in search of volunteers to help tutor children in reading.
That was the start of the Salazar Partnership, which later expanded to other schools and was renamed Santa Fe For Students. One of the volunteers, Bill Carson, brought the local group under the wing of Communities In Schools in 2012 with a goal of spreading its reach throughout Santa Fe and beyond.
According to its annual report, all children served by Communities In Schools of New Mexico qualify for free lunches. More than 91 percent identify as Hispanic, and more than 77 percent report they are suffering from the emotional impacts of trauma. The program also helps students enrolled in special education.
When educators begin to observe even subtle indications a student might be in trouble, they turn to site coordinators like Torrez, who are trained in social work. Immigrant children who do not speak English are particularly vulnerable to dropping out of school, he said. English learners comprise 45 percent of the Communities In Schools roster.
Nitonabah is a self-described introvert and said he has trouble opening up.
“When I met Sinte, I was in my shell,” Nitonabah said. “I’d go by his office for snacks. Now I think of him like a big brother. He’s always been there to help me get through things.”
“Donovan was not that great of a student when I met him. I lured him in with pizza,” Torrez said with a smile. “But I listened to him. I see him. I am part Native American, too.”
Since Torrez began working for Communities In Schools eight years ago, the program has grown to accommodate four site coordinators at Capital High alone, each of whom serves 35 to 40 students.
His colleague, Adrian Sotelo, started work as a site coordinator there three years ago. “We actually reach more students than that,” Sotelo said. “We like to say we have our official 35 to 40 — and then we have our unofficial 35 to 40.”
Sitting across from Sotelo, 17-year-old Emanuel Martinez Perez sported an enthusiastic smile and a lab coat even though he was fresh off the football field from band practice. “I play the tuba,” the senior said. “But I also joined the medical program, so I still have my coat on.”
Martinez Perez’s parents immigrated from Oaxaca, Mexico, a month before he was born. He came under the program’s cloak during the onset of the pandemic, when he was a freshman and struggling with poor grades. The teenager became overwhelmed when his father’s construction job at a resort drastically reduced his hours.
“There’s no way I’d drop out after all the hard work they did coming here, but I was like, ‘How can I help my parents? I’m just a teenager.’ It was stressful,” he said.
Sotelo responded to the need. “I brought beans, rice and tortillas, the staples of Latino households. We’re conscious of the community that we’re serving, and so we really try to be specific to the families.”
Sotelo inquired weekly about Martinez Perez’s self-care, the family’s well-being, and their emotional and financial stress levels.
“It’s why I stayed successful during that time period. I didn’t fall behind,” Martinez Perez said.
Sotelo said it’s often culturally expected for teenagers to get a job, “not for their own pleasure but to be able to pay the bills. We teach them that they have a choice to make about being in school and succeeding.”
Sotelo was also able to help the family tap into emergency funding to pay rent.
During the 2021-22 school year, Communities In Schools distributed more than $18,000 in emergency funds to 40 families. It also offered 50 service programs and delivered 93,000 meals through 13,458 direct service hours. The organization received nearly $2 million that year from foundations, individuals, businesses, government entities and public school funding, of which 80 percent was allocated solely to program costs.
According to a Communities In Schools impact report from that year, 71 percent of its students made progress with social and emotional learning and
80 percent improved attendance. Eighty-seven percent graduated.
According to the report, all Communities In Schools campuses met or made progress toward academic goals.
In the years to come, Communities In Schools of New Mexico plans to deepen its current programs in Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties to support the social and emotional needs and academic growth of students, Executive Director Julia Bergen said.
Capital High once held a reputation for being a rough place, Torrez said. “Now it’s competitive with others academically, athletically and in every other way.”
The school has demonstrated a 30 percent increase in its graduation rate since the program’s inception, according to the impact report.
Communities In Schools students receive tutoring and counseling, attend programs targeted at higher education and career development.
“A lot of us have grown up like these guys, going to Head Start and in low-income houses,” Torrez said.
After two years as a Communities In Schools student, Nitonabah looks to graduate with a higher grade point average and, as a result, already has more options. He’s been accepted by the University of New Mexico but is considering studying film at Santa Fe Community College, he said.
“They might be high risk or high need, but that doesn’t define them as individuals,” Torrez said. “He’s one of my greatest success stories, but he’s his own success story. I’m just part of that story.”