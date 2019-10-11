ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed eight members to a task force established to examine the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.
She announced the appointments Wednesday. They include Pueblo, Jicarilla Apache, Mescalero Apache and Navajo representatives, as well as nonprofit leaders and a Native American survivor of violence.
The group is tasked with determining the scope of the issue in New Mexico. They also are expected to identify barriers related to investigations.
A lack of consistent data and complicated jurisdictional issues have stifled policymakers nationwide as they seek to respond to concerns about the crisis.
The task force has until November 2020 to report findings. A growing number of states have established similar committees.
Appointees include Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Elizabeth Gonzales, an Office of the Medical Investigator supervisor.
