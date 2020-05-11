A mix of funding requests before the city's Public Works and Utilities Committee drew mixed results Monday.
The committee signed off on a sole source contract of nearly $205,000 for the purchase and installation of parts and equipment that officials say are critical to keep the ailing sewage treatment plant operating to meet local, state and federal regulations.
In a separate vote, the five-member committee of City Council members also endorsed a $12.8 million construction agreement with Albuquerque-based RMCI Inc., for an aeration improvement project at the plant, which has fallen out of compliance with permit limits several times in the past year.
The aeration project is expected to improve operations, but it won't eliminate the possibility of more problems at the plant.
"After 481 days as written in the [construction agreement], will the wastewater plant be fixed?" City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler asked.
"The upgrade to the aeration system will make a dramatic impact for the wastewater treatment plant, especially in their biological process that we've been talking a lot about," but so-called upsets are still anticipated, Public Utilities Director Shannon Jones told the committee.
However, Jones said the project would allow the Wastewater Management Division to respond "faster and with more precision."
While the committee advanced two funding requests pertaining to the wastewater treatment plant, it recommended the denial of a $700,000 contract extension with Mountain River Consulting Inc. for database, development, training and support services for the Utility Billing Division. The contract with the Idaho-based consulting company called for an hourly rate of $135.
"At $135 an hour, we're talking about 5,200 hours. That seems impossible to me," said City Councilor Signe Lindell, adding that the proposed hourly rate would equate to the city hiring 2½ full-time employees at an annual salary of $280,000 each.
The committee voted 3-2 to recommend denial, with Lindell and City Councilors Roman "Tiger" Abeyta and Michael Garcia voting in the majority.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.