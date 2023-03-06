Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Raúl Torrez and other statewide elected officials each would get a raise of nearly $60,000 this year under a proposal the Senate Finance Committee endorsed Monday.

Senate Bill 442 passed on an 8-3 vote.

Sen. William Burt, R-Alamogordo, joined the seven Democrats on the committee in voting in support of the bill, which heads next to the full Senate for consideration.

