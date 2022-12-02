On Friday, the nominating committee for the Public Regulation Commission voted to nominate nine candidates for selection by the governor to the PRC.

The committee nominated:

  • Gabriel Aguilera
  • James Ellison
  • Carolyn Glick
  • Brian Moore
  • Patrick O’Connell
  • Arthur O’Donnell
  • Joseph Little
  • Amy Stein, and
  • Cholla Khoury

