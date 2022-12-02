breaking Committee nominates 9 candidates for PRC By Nicholas Gilmore ngilmore@sfnewmexican.com Nicholas Gilmore Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, the nominating committee for the Public Regulation Commission voted to nominate nine candidates for selection by the governor to the PRC.The committee nominated:Gabriel AguileraJames EllisonCarolyn GlickBrian MoorePatrick O’ConnellArthur O’DonnellJoseph LittleAmy Stein, andCholla Khoury The governor will select three of the committee's candidates to serve on the 2023 commission. This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico State Police make fentanyl bust after dangerous chaseJust who invented the hand-held breakfast burrito?Police: Los Ranchos judge, former Los Alamos councilor killed by husband in murder-suicideCould 'cashless' trend catch on for New Mexico restaurants, bars?Death of garbage collection employee prompts investigationsSanta Fe's homeless population facing frigid temperaturesA first for surge of Santa Fe apartment projects: Affordable housingSanta Fe police seeking stolen truck find shooting victimHoliday wonder lights up Santa Fe PlazaSuspicious package near Santa Fe ski basin was a brick, police say Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Grappling with election deniers is full-time duty Rescue Report Boston area visitor's rescue helps dog find new life Magic Table Holiday magic: Mini Apple Crostatas Ringside Seat Litigious oilman stakes a claim on abortion law