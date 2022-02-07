A bill that would create a permanent absentee voter list and restore felons' right to vote upon their release cleared the Senate Rules Committee on a party-line vote Monday.
The committee's "do pass" recommendation on Senate Bill 8 came after a grueling 7½-hour hearing Friday that ended abruptly after the chairman, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, said a series of proposed amendments would need to be carefully incorporated into the proposed legislation.
Before moving the governor-backed bill forward with an endorsement, lawmakers considered a separate motion to advance it with no recommendation and to refer it to the Senate Judiciary Committee. That motion failed 6-5 after Ivey-Soto broke a tie vote.
The four Republicans on the committee opposed the "do pass" recommendation.
"The governor — in a year when she is down in the polls and set to appear on the ballot — has endorsed legislation that would change the electorate composition just months before the election," Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, who is the Senate minority leader, said in a statement after the vote. "With no regard for what the voting public is actually concerned about, the governor is ready to make our elections easier to cheat in and harder to trust the process."
The lead sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, agreed to meet with the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to determine whether or not it should be considered by that committee.
The bill, known as the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, would automatically register qualified people to vote after they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division. It also would allow New Mexicans without a state-issued ID to register to vote online with a Social Security number and make every statewide election a holiday.
The committee struck a provision that would have allowed 16-year-olds to vote.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.