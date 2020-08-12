A Wyoming-based software development company described as a leader in quantum computing is one step closer to receiving $500,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding for a corporate research center in Santa Fe.
The city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee on Wednesday endorsed a request from SavantX for so-called LEDA funding — $450,000 from the state and $50,000 from the city, which would act as the fiscal agent administering the disbursement of funds and monitoring economic goals.
The money would be used for lease payments and tenant improvements at the company’s facility at 504 Jose St. near downtown “and an expanded facility tentatively scheduled within five years,” according to city documents.
Fabian Trujillo, manager of the city’s Office for Business Growth, said SavantX is expected to create 128 jobs over 10 years with an average annual salary of $97,000 in exchange for the grant.
Company CEO and co-founder Ed Heinbockel told the committee his company already has hired three people "in the Santa Fe area," including a physicist who worked 18 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
"There’s a lot of talent between Albuquerque and Los Alamos, and Santa Fe really is that nexus," he said.
"We thought long and hard about this and made the commitment to Santa Fe, and it’s really great to see Santa Fe, New Mexico, making the commitment to us, so we thank you for that," he added. "That really helps us get up on wheels faster and to do more and to attract the talent that we so desperately need."
The company’s total economic impact in the state, also over 10 years, is estimated at about $28.4 million. Of that total, the city is expected to get about $5 million, Trujillo said.
“We think this is going to stimulate the growth in the technology and software industries,” he told the committee. “It’ll be a bright spot that will be generating high-paying jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Though the committee didn’t vote on the request because it was only a discussion item, members of the advisory group signaled their support.
“Any time that we’re looking to help out a company that isn’t tourism-dependent is also a plus for our community,” member John Feins said.
SavantX located its corporate research center to Santa Fe after a site search in Idaho, Utah, Oregon and California.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council are poised to consider the company’s request during a public hearing Sept. 9.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.