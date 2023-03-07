A nearly $1 billion tax package cleared the House Taxation and Revenue Committee on Monday with tax increases of 1 cent to 2 cents per drink on beer, wine and liquor instead of much larger rate hikes sought by advocates.

Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, said following the committee’s 9-5 vote to approve the bill supporters hope to put a 15-cents-per-drink tax increase into the legislation as it moves through the Legislature over the final two weeks of the session.

“We need lots of people to support that,” said Ferrary, one of the sponsors of House Bill 230, which would have imposed a flat 25-cent tax on alcoholic drinks and would have pushed the cost of most beer, wine and liquor up by 18 to 21 cents.