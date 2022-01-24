A proposed constitutional amendment that would task the State Ethics Commission with setting the salaries for all state elected officials, from the governor to the lawmakers, cleared its first legislative committee hearing Monday.
The Senate Rules Committee advance the proposal 7-1. The lone Republican attending the hearing, Sen. Greg Baca of Belen, cast the dissenting vote.
"Our constitution, uniquely among the states, says that legislators should not be paid for their services," said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, who is the lead sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 8.
"There's an argument on the one hand that New Mexico has a tremendous tradition of volunteerism and public service," he added. "There's another argument that people are getting what they pay for, and I don't know that those are mutually exclusive."
Supporters of the proposal said it would allow an independent commission to deal with the politically thorny issue of setting the salaries and also allow more New Mexicans to serve in the Legislature.
"I think it's insane that we ask for free labor from those who serve in the Legislature," Tom Solomon, co-coordinator of the environmental group 350 New Mexico, told senators via Zoom. "I can't think of any other public sector where we would ask people to work for free nearly year-round."
Solomon and others said they want a Legislature that represents a broad swath of New Mexicans at all income levels.
"As it stands right now, you pretty much have to be financially independent or have another job that you can take time off from in order to serve in the Legislature, and that's just wrong," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said the proposal is long overdue.
"By having the salary set by an independent body, that will address the voters' concerns with past constitutional amendments that have gone to them seeking ... to have legislators set their own salary," he said. "That's been a big concern. They don't us setting our own salaries ... so I think the independent commission is the key to the success of this and why I think the voters really need to take a hard look when we get this to them."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
This so-called "commission" is just another group of partisan political appointed stooges. They do the bidding of the Governor and the ruling elites on the left wing. No credibility.
