The Lower Rio Grande aquifer that supplies groundwater to farmers in the southern valley has dropped to a historic low, driving the state to increase its efforts to reduce irrigation in this area.

The Interstate Stream Commission is holding a series of meetings to promote an expanded conservation program that would give lower valley farmers $1,500 for every acre they stop irrigating for two years.

Water managers hope to relieve stress on the aquifer, which is linked to the Rio Grande and stretches between Elephant Butte Reservoir and the Texas and Mexico borders, an area with about 75,000 acres of irrigated land.

Recommended for you