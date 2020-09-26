Although First Judicial District Chief Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer received a “mixed” review from a panel that evaluates New Mexico’s judiciary, it is recommending she and four other area judges be retained in November’s general election.
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission noted that while Sommer — who oversees a docket of mostly criminal cases in a district that includes Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties — received low marks from some attorneys, she “displayed a sincere awareness of her deficiencies and a willingness to improve,” the commission said.
“She went through some extraordinary efforts to explain to us the changes she has made to improve, and obviously we believe her,” commission Chairwoman Denise Torres said Thursday.
Torres declined to elaborate on the changes Sommer made that convinced the commission she should be retained, saying that information is “private.”
Sommer received low scores from attorneys “for not always treating all participants equally and for not always displaying fairness and impartiality toward each side of the case,” the evaluation said. “They also gave her low ratings when it comes to being courteous to all participants and demonstrating appropriate demeanor on the bench.”
Only 30 percent of attorneys the commission surveyed agreed Sommer showed an appropriate demeanor. Forty-eight percent said she should be retained, while 44 percent said she should not be allowed to continue serving. Eight percent were neutral.
Eighty-three percent of court staff and 78 percent of resource officers recommended she be retained.
In an email, Sommer said: “I’ve been on the bench now, going into my 11th year. In the last retention election, where JPEC also recommended I be retained, I received positive ratings across the board. … In the JPEC evaluation for this year’s retention election, my ratings have suffered with attorneys. I took to heart the attorneys’ ratings, did an inventory of what changes I needed to make, and have consciously implemented those changes on a daily basis.”
Five of the district’s 10 judges were not evaluated because they haven’t served on the bench long enough or are appointees who have not yet been elected.
The evaluations are based on surveys of attorneys, court employees and jurors, as well as resource staffers such as social workers and law enforcement officers; courtroom observations; and personal interviews with the judges. The group also considers caseloads, excusal rates and the time it takes a judge to resolve cases.
The commission is made up of 15 volunteers, nearly half lawyers. Members are nominated by the governor and high-ranking legislators and appointed by the state Supreme Court. It publishes evaluations to help voters decide which judges they should keep.
The commission also released its evaluations of the other First Judicial District judges who face retention elections this year: T. Glenn Ellington, Francis J. Mathew, Matthew J. Wilson and Sylvia F. LaMar.
Ellington, who mostly presides over criminal cases, received “somewhat mixed” scores.
Attorneys gave him high marks for being knowledgeable of law and the rules of procedure and evidence, being attentive, maintaining proper control and being able to decisively rule in a timely manner, according to the evaluation.
Court staff rated him positively in all areas, and courtroom observers found him “professional, strict, firm” and committed to the law and felt they would receive a fair hearing before him.
But lawyers rated Ellington low in the area of “conducting himself in a manner free from arrogance,” a criticism they also leveled against him when he was evaluated in 2014.
Of the attorneys the commission surveyed, 55 percent said they agreed Ellington showed appropriate demeanor on the bench, while 29 percent disagreed and 16 percent were neutral. Sixty-five percent of attorneys felt Ellington should be retained, while 27 percent felt he should not, and 8 percent were neutral.
Ellington said in a phone interview Friday that he felt the process was “fair” and he sees the evaluation as a learning opportunity and a way to get candid feedback.
“I see it as constructive criticism,” he said.
“I’m human like anyone else,” Ellington said, “so it’s kind of scary. We all have a natural defense mechanism [when it comes to] hearing negative things. ... But that’s where you learn and have an opportunity to make changes and grow.”
Ellington said the comments about his demeanor on the bench have prompted him to “try to be introspective” and ask himself “what am I doing that projects that?”
“Whatever it is, if that’s an impression I’m giving off, I need to figure out how to address those concerns,” he said.
Mathew, who presides primarily over civil cases, received the most favorable review in the First Judicial District. He got a “very positive overall” evaluation from attorneys, court staff, support staff and jurors.
Attorneys gave him high ratings for being attentive and courteous to all participants and for demonstrating proper demeanor on the bench. Court staff gave him high ratings for respecting court employees regardless of position and behaving in a way that encourages respect for the courts.
Eighty-six percent of attorneys surveyed said Mathew should be retained, 6 percent said he should not be retained and 8 percent were neutral. One hundred percent of court staff felt he should be retained and 90 percent of resource staff also felt he should be retained.
Mathew said Friday he was “humbled” by the positive ratings and grateful to those who took the time to answer the questions.
“I certainly don’t want to let them down in any fashion,” he said. “Hopefully, I will be able to retain the confidence they have placed in me by giving me those marks.”
Wilson, who also presides primarily over civil cases, received a “positive overall” evaluation, receiving high ratings from attorneys, court staff and others.
Survey results for LaMar, a Family Court judge, were “generally positive,” according to the evaluation. She received high marks for attentiveness, punctuality and preparation.
“But attorneys rated her slightly lower when it comes to exercising sound legal reasoning,” the evaluation said.
