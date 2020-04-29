The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday delayed a decision on two solar projects that would help replace energy now produced at the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.
Commissioners voted 3-2 on an order to wait for hearing examiners to weigh the entire replacement energy portfolio proposed by Public Service Company of New Mexico — which plans to shut down the aging power plant near Farmington — before making a decision on individual projects.
Commissioners Valerie Espinoza and Jefferson Byrd and PRC Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar voted in favor of waiting for a final analysis before agreeing to PNM's plans to build the Arroyo and Jicarilla solar and battery projects in McKinley and Rio Arriba counties.
The commission's own hearing examiners had recommended approval of both proposals.
But Espinoza said she was not comfortable approving the projects until hearing examiners can evaluate PNM's entire portfolio of energy projects meant to replace the power generated at the San Juan plant.
“We haven’t ruled out anything anyone else has asked for yet; we simply are waiting to address this," Espinoza said after the meeting. "I don’t want to see us end up in court over anything, so I want to do this right and be fair."
She said she expects a recommendation on all resources from PRC hearing examiners by June 30.
PNM has proposed a mix of natural gas, solar and wind projects to replace the coal power. That includes the 50-megawatt solar farm on the Jicarilla Apache Nation in Rio Arriba County and the 300-megawatt solar array and 40-megawatt battery storage project in McKinley County, where Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association plans to idle its coal-fired Escalante Generating Station near Grants by the end of 2020.
Contracts for the two solar projects, which would have been part of the first wave of replacement energy for the San Juan plant, expire Thursday.
Steve Michel, a utility expert with Western Resource Advocates, said the projects had been proposed in most of the replacement energy scenarios offered by PNM.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said in a statement Wednesday the electric utility "is encouraged by the commission's focus on a comprehensive approach to determining the San Juan replacement resources as a whole."
But, he added, splitting up decisions into two waves was meant to take advantage of the timing of renewable tax credits, which would have led to a better deal for consumers. The financial effects of the delay on the proposed projects were not clear Wednesday.
"We will evaluate the Commission's order as soon as we see it to guide any possible next steps," Sandoval said in the statement.
Some environmental groups are criticizing the delay as a de facto rejection of the solar projects because of the expiration date on the developers' contracts.
Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club's Rio Grande Chapter, decried the PRC's rejection of the projects as "an utter failure of leadership." She said the Arroyo project would have offered some of the least-expensive solar energy in the nation and would have created 700 jobs in McKinley County.
Wendy Atcitty with DINÉ Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, also publicly criticized the commission's vote. "The decision of the PRC to not approve this low cost solar energy and battery storage for New Mexico, are steps moving us backwards in just transition to renewable energy in economic development and diversification," she said in a statement.
