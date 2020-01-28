Correction appended
The Santa Fe County Commission directed employees to begin researching a potential closure plan at the Youth Development Program.
Rising costs and a dwindling number of inmates are prompting the move, with a majority of commissioners voicing their support for closing the facility, though any decision would require a vote by the commission.
Commissioners Anna Hansen, Anna Hamilton, Rudy Garcia and Ed Moreno said they supported shutting the juvenile jail.
Commissioner Henry Roybal was on the fence, saying, “I’m not totally convinced that closure of the facility is in the county’s best interest.”
Among the steps in researching a closure plan would be discussions with the union that represents workers at the facility, Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said.
The center held 357 youths in fiscal year 2017. That number fell to 293 in fiscal year 2019.
More out-of-county youth were held in the facility in fiscal year 2019 than county residents. The county receives $150 to $230 to house a juvenile from another part of the state, a fraction of the cost to operate the facility. Housing incarcerated youth elsewhere would save the county around $1.8 million annually, officials have said.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Hamilton said. “It only makes sense to pursue a closure plan.”
The juvenile detention center in Bernalillo County would be the closest and most affordable facility to send incarcerated youth, Miller said.
Hansen agreed, saying Bernalillo County’s recent investments in facility upgrades will mean better benefits for children housed there.
“I think it is a positive thing for us to look towards closure,” Hansen said. “We can do it in a beneficial way not only for our employees but the children who are there.”
There are about 12 employees working at Santa Fe County’s juvenile detention facility, which has not been fully staffed for some time. Miller described the environment as being in a constant cycle of turnover.
“Those positions are hard to fill and hard to keep filled,” Miller said.
Employees could apply for other county positions, she said.
If the facility in Santa Fe County closes, that leaves juvenile detention centers in Bernalillo, Curry, Doña Ana, Lea and San Juan counties to serve the rest of the state.
Half of the state’s 14 juvenile detention centers have closed in the past 15 years. In 2019, facilities in Chaves and Luna counties closed, largely because of higher operating costs.
New Mexico’s 33 counties collectively spent $18.5 million on juvenile detention in fiscal year 2019. But the counties with youth detention centers were paying nearly 90 percent of the cost, according to an informal working group that is studying the issue.
Total bookings in New Mexico fell 40 percent during a four-year period ending in 2020.
“It’s hard to see one kid in the 24-man pod,” said Pablo Sedillo, the county’s Public Safety Department director. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the process by which the Youth Development Program could be closed. The County Commission directed staff members to begin researching a potential closure plan at a Tuesday night meeting. A majority of commissioners voiced their support for closing the facility, though any decision would require a vote by the commission. Also, discussions with the union that represents workers at the facility would be among the steps in researching a plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes it should be closed, but not simply for financial reasons. The BCC "oversight" of county detention is morally and ethically bankrupt. The BCC "responded" to the 2014 death of Desiree Gonzales by terminating the Corrections Committee, ending what little oversight the BCC had done. The County should also close the Detention Center, as the only ethical thing to do, having shown their incompetence, and disinterest, in the Center. Sad that their only interest is financial... sad and pathetic. The Correction center has a long and troubled history, a poisonous swamp. The only way to address such problems is "oversight" and "openness". As the BCC is not interested in either, they should have the decency to close the Center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.