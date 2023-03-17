Taos Ski Valley improvement projects
Courtesy Carson National Forest

TAOS — The Carson National Forest is seeking comments on its draft environmental assessment for improvements proposed by Taos Ski Valley Inc., including a gondola project that would connect the resort's frontside main base with the Kachina Basin.

The resort operates on U.S. Forest Service land under a special-use permit that will be up for renewal again in 2054. The agency approved the company's updated master development plan in 2021, which included the proposed improvements.

The comment period, ending April 9, is the latest phase of the National Environmental Policy Act process. Taos Ski Valley expects construction to begin in the summer.