The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will disclose its proposal Wednesday for the recovery of the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.
The service seeks public comment on the proposed plan, which will be available Wednesday at www.regulations.gov under docket number FWS–R2–ES–2021–0136. The service will accept comments through March 14.
New Mexico meadow jumping mice live near streams in parts of New Mexico, eastern Arizona and southern Colorado. The species was listed as endangered in 2014.
The service reported the species hibernates up to 10 months per year. The mouse needs good habitat in which to forage when it is active, the service said.
Recovery plans provide guidelines for private, tribal, federal and state cooperation in conserving species and their ecosystems. The plan is designed to offer site-specific management strategies to guide recovery of the mouse so its protection under the Endangered Species Act is no longer required.
A 2020 report by the Fish and Wildlife Service said populations of the mouse are too isolated and small to provide reliable support to the species. The animal thrives in tall, dense vegetation. Threats to its existence include habitat loss, grazing by other animals, drought and development.
