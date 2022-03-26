Darlene Durr remains hopeful that a monument to soldiers will once again grace Santa Fe Plaza.
“Our veterans fought so people have the right to do what they want,” the 61-year-old retired Santa Fean said, referring to the 33-foot obelisk protesters brought down with ropes and chains during an Indigenous Peoples Day demonstration in October 2020.
Durr, whose husband, Harold, returned with health issues after two tours in the Vietnam War, made the comment prior to Saturday’s 160-year anniversary of the Battle of Glorieta Pass commemoration on the Plaza, where the obelisk was initially dedicated to Civil War Union soldiers.
The three-day Battle of the Glorieta Pass in March 1862 has been referred to as a turning point in the New Mexico campaign during the American Civil War. Dubbed the “Gettysburg of the West,” the battle stopped Confederate forces from breaking Union possession of the West along the base of the Rocky Mountains.
The commemoration of the battle stopped during World War I, said Daniel Ortiz, a 14th-generation New Mexican and founder of the Hispanic Anti-Defamation League. The league organized the event with assistance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2951, American Legion Posts 1 and 12, Hispanic Round Table of New Mexico, Road Warriors and Department of Veterans Affairs.
Speaking before about 250 people, Ortiz said the commemoration was held to honor those who fought in the battle, to recognize all veterans and retaliate against the “hijacking of the sacred Soldiers’ Monument” obelisk.
“The irony is, statues dedicated to the Confederacy are coming down,” Ortiz said. “Santa Fe had only one monument dedicated to the Union soldiers and that has come down.”
“We want to honor our soldiers,” he continued. “We want peace and harmony to reign in Santa Fe again. There cannot be peace without justice for soldiers who died for our freedoms.”
Many attending signed petitions favoring the monument’s return and chanted “build it back.”
Frank Gomez, a 75-year-old Vietnam War veteran from Santa Fe, favors the return of a soldiers monument.
“So many of our ancestors fought in that war, including my great-great uncle,” Gomez said, of the Battle of Glorieta Pass.
“We are in a cultural war,” Ortiz added. “It’s a war of hate. We fight hate with love. Love is what makes our veterans fight for us.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.