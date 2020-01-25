Forty years ago, a group of prison inmates — and decades of institutional negligence — brought the state of New Mexico to its knees.
The Feb. 2, 1980, riot at the overcrowded Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe was one of the seminal events in state history; a convulsion so wrenching — 33 dead, scores injured, financial costs in excess of $100 million — it remains a driving force throughout the state's criminal justice system.
On the 40th anniversary of the uprising, reporter Phaedra Haywood examines what happened at the pen, how it scarred the people who were there for those terrible days and how the echoes of the uprising reverberate today. Look for her report in the special section "Disaster at Old Main" in next Sunday's New Mexican.
