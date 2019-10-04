spotlight Photo Feature Coming down in Santa Fe By Luis Sánchez Saturno | The New Mexican Oct 4, 2019 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email People walk on San Francisco Street downtown in the rain Friday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save People walk on San Francisco Street downtown in the rain Friday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe quiltmaker says she can’t stop following her passion at 103New Mexico begins issuing new standard driver’s licensePopular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shopSoutheast New Mexico wants its share of the boomFour Santa Fe teachers, three from Capital High, up for prestigious awardGentrification looming in Santa Fe’s Hopewell Mann?Aircraft found in Pecos Wilderness near Mora; no word on occupantsSanta Fe losing its Volvo dealerAuthorities search Pecos Wilderness for plane missing after S.F. takeoffMan says Rio Arriba sheriff harassed him over Mexican flag Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Male candidate withdraws, says New Mexico Senate needs more women Sports commentary Santa Fe prep football teams on cusp of being rivalries again Ringside Seat Veteran who’s had five cancers in one last battle Will Webber Weir upbeat (of course) about Lobos’ prospects