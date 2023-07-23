Whether Public Service Company of New Mexico’s more than half a million customers across the state will be on the hook for controversial investments and financing strategies for the transition to renewable energy and a revamped grid could be settled later this year in one monster rate case pending before the state Public Regulation Commission.

Some of the company’s past investments, including a few involving coal and nuclear power, have drawn ongoing challenges from environmental and consumer advocacy groups that argue the investments weren’t “prudent” — a standard for investments that may be recovered from the utility’s ratepayers.

Among the issues that might be settled are PNM’s investments in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico and the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, as well as millions of dollars in customer rate credits tied to the closure of the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington — issues that for years have been disputed before the commission, as well as the state Supreme Court.

Recommended for you