The Four Corners Power Plant in April 2006. PNM’s investment in pollution control measures and other upgrades about 10 years ago to extend the coal plant’s life was imprudent, said New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi.
Water flows into an evaporation pond at the south side of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in 2019. Millions of dollars in PNM customer rate credits tied to the closure of the plant are part of a rate case expected to go before the PRC in September. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times File Photo via The Associated Press
Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press file photo
Whether Public Service Company of New Mexico’s more than half a million customers across the state will be on the hook for controversial investments and financing strategies for the transition to renewable energy and a revamped grid could be settled later this year in one monster rate case pending before the state Public Regulation Commission.
Some of the company’s past investments, including a few involving coal and nuclear power, have drawn ongoing challenges from environmental and consumer advocacy groups that argue the investments weren’t “prudent” — a standard for investments that may be recovered from the utility’s ratepayers.
Among the issues that might be settled are PNM’s investments in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico and the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, as well as millions of dollars in customer rate credits tied to the closure of the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington — issues that for years have been disputed before the commission, as well as the state Supreme Court.
The Sierra Club, New Energy Economy, Western Resource Advocates and several other environmental and consumer advocacy groups have fought PNM on these issues, and attorneys who represent the groups are hopeful the current case could settle the disputes once and for all.
The electric utility cited the continuing investments in the transition as justifications for its request to the state in 2022 to raise its rates. Although previous rate proceedings before state utility regulators have resulted in consecutive rate increases for PNM customers, several outside groups — including the state Attorney General’s Office — have recommended a rate decrease in the pending case.
After the recent recusal of one commissioner from the rate case, the remaining two commissioners will be left to decide the matter, which promises consequences for all of PNM’s customers. Hearings for the rate case are scheduled to begin in September, and PNM has requested a decision from commissioners by Dec. 1.
PNM spokeswoman Kelly-Renae Huber declined to comment on the pending rate case.
The company in the past has argued the disputed investments, along with many others, were prudent, and PNM should be allowed by the commission to recover those costs.
While the retirement of coal has provided savings that “help hold the line” on rates, the company stated in its filing for new rates, the transition to carbon-free energy requires “new and continued investments” that lead PNM to seek a rate increase that would amount to less than 1% — or an average 75-cent — increase for the residential monthly bill.
The utility is requesting a new annual revenue requirement of $791 million, which would be recovered through electricity rates. That would be an increase of about $64 million from the amount approved by regulators in the last rate case.
The revenue requirement does not include separate fuel costs, which are recovered directly through other fees.
State Attorney General Raúl Torrez supports a rate decrease instead, spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez confirmed.
The exact amount of savings it would effect on electric bills isn’t clear, but expert testimony filed by his office recommends cutting the utility’s non-fuel revenue requirement by about $19 million, or 2.6% below the current annual amount.
That reflects proposed decreases from what PNM can collect on its costs for San Juan, Palo Verde and Four Corners, as well as changes to the company’s proposed credit card fees.
“In reaching this conclusion, we consulted with a nationally recognized utility expert to examine a variety of cost recovery and regulatory issues impacting this case, as well as evaluating the financial resources PNM needs to meet the ongoing requirements of the Energy Transition Act,” Rodriguez wrote in an email.
Longtime PNM critic Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, said she sees the pending rate case as potentially the culmination of years of effort to hold the utility accountable.
PNM’s investment in pollution control measures and other upgrades at the Four Corners plant about 10 years ago to extend the coal plant’s life was imprudent, Nanasi argued, contending ratepayers should be “held harmless” from that decision.
A commission hearing examiner in 2016 found about $150 million of PNM’s investment in Four Corners was imprudent because it was made “without contemporaneous or comprehensive economic analysis or consideration of alternatives.” But commissioners at the time delayed deciding on the issue until the company’s next rate case.
PNM has presented testimony from Frank Graves, who argued the investment in Four Corners was prudent because “the events and trends that have since made the plant unattractive to retain were not in evidence at the time the decisions had to be made.”
The Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club also has argued against the wisdom of PNM’s investment in Four Corners.
“The economics have been there, but they like to earn their rate of return on these plants,” chapter Director Camilla Feibelman said, referring to the cost-effectiveness of renewable energy sources. “Now we’re being required to reckon with these investments that didn’t make sense.”
Cydney Beadles of Western Resource Advocates said after some “legacy issues” are resolved, her organization hopes the utility company can move on and focus on continuing to implement the state’s 2019 Energy Transition Act.
Beadles said Western Resource Advocates wants to focus on PNM’s decarbonization policies. The company has committed to zero-carbon energy by 2040.
Western Resource Advocates was involved in negotiating the terms of the Energy Transition Act. The group has argued against PNM’s interpretation of one of the law’s features: securitized financing to recoup stranded investments in power-generating facilities, such as coal plants.
After the company agreed to a financing plan for the closure of San Juan Generating Station that allowed it to claim millions in low-interest securitized bonds, PNM has delayed issuing the bonds. Earlier this year, Torrez sided with Western Resource Advocates in a request to the commission to deny bond authority to PNM because, Torrez stated in a news release, the delayed issuance of the bonds has significantly decreased the amount of savings ratepayers could see from the coal plant closure.
The state Supreme Court has sided with PNM on the rate credits issue, granting and upholding a stay on a 2022 Public Regulation Commission order for the company to credit customers for more than $120 million in savings from the shuttered plant.
PNM plans to wrap the rate savings from the closure of San Juan into the current rate case, officials have said. The filing of the case was delayed for years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Patrick O’Connell recused himself from the rate case. He also recused himself from the controversial proposed merger of PNM and Connecticut-based energy company Avangrid.
Prior to his appointment to the commission in December 2022 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, O’Connell worked for PNM and — most recently — Western Resource Advocates.
O’Connell’s recusal came a few weeks after a request filed by Nanasi. He cited his witness testimony regarding the prudence of PNM’s investments in the Four Corners coal plant as the reason for his recusal.
Working as director of planning and resources for PNM in 2017, O’Connell had testified to the commission the company’s disputed investments in Four Corners were “reasonably and prudently evaluated.”
The case will be decided by Commissioners Gabriel Aguilera and James Ellison. In the coming months, they will consider the facts of the case, to be argued in a series of hearings involving the “intervening” environmental advocacy groups.
The commission’s staff will then issue recommendations for 2024 rates for PNM based on staff analysis of testimony and facts.
For a commission ruling on the rate case to move forward, both commissioners will have to vote in favor of an order.
Commission spokesman Patrick Rodriguez wrote in an email it would be unusual for “a tie vote to occur.”
“Usually, the Commissioner making the oral motion will vote for the motion if it proceeds to a vote and, usually, the Commissioner seconding the motion will vote for the motion as well,” he wrote. “So, if a Commissioner’s oral motion makes it to the voting stage, it is likely to have two votes in favor.”