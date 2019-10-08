Colorado man convicted of second-degree murder in death of Santa Fe military officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A jury found Gilberto Chavez Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the case of Capt. Daniel Lehman, a U.S. Army officer from Santa Fe who was shot dead in downtown Colorado Springs a little over a year ago.
The 12 jurors who considered the case behind closed doors for about seven hours Tuesday came back with a conviction Tuesday following a trial that lasted more than a week.
Lehman, 28, grew up in Santa Fe and was stationed at Fort Carson. Police found his body at the end of a trail of blood around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2018. They believe he was attacked about five hours earlier and some blocks away.
About a month later, police arrested Chavez Jr. and charged him with first-degree murder. Colorado media reports at the time said police suspected Chavez was high on methamphetamine and believed someone was following him when he was walking in downtown Colorado Springs.
Police say Chavez, now 28, used a .22-caliber revolver to shoot Lehman as the military intelligence officer walked home from a nearby bar.
Under Colorado law regarding second-degree murder convictions, Chavez will undergo a second phase of the trial to consider other charges against him, including two counts of weapons possession by a felon.
Lehman’s mother, Laurie Lehman of Albuquerque, said in a statement released after the verdict: “I am everyone’s mother, could be anyone’s mother, and what Mr. Chavez did to me would be wrong to do to any mother. He took my future, my hope, he stole my reason for living. And that is not right.”
