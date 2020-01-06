An art teacher from Colorado Springs, Colo., has been accused of raping a Santa Fe County teen he met at a local youth camp last year, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed late last week in Magistrate Court.
Alexander Scott Johnson, 26, is charged with one count of solicitation of a child age 13 to 16 by an electronic device, one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child age 13 to 16 and criminal sexual communication with a child. All are fourth-degree felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
The girl’s father told Santa Fe County sheriff’s detectives his daughter knew Johnson and had participated with him in role-playing games at Camp Stoney, a youth program southeast of Santa Fe run by the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande, according to the affidavit.
The girl told Detective Marcella Archuleta-Bernal that she and Johnson had exchanged explicit text messages, the affidavit said. “She told me she felt as if she was being ‘groomed’ by Alex as he was aware of her age,” the detective wrote.
A forensic search of the girl’s phone found explicit text messages, photos and videos Johnson had sent to the girl in February, March, April and May of 2019, when Johnson was 25, the affidavit said.
The girl sent a text message to Johnson on May 9, 2019, accusing him of taking advantage of her.
“I’ve come to terms with some stuff recently,” she wrote, according to the affidavit. “I’ve been finally taking the chance to reflect on some stuff that’s happened to me and ... the fact that you sexted me while I was in [middle school] wasn’t OK. You knew how old I was and you still did that.”
Archuleta-Bernal wrote that she discovered during her investigation Johnson was employed as a children’s art teacher.
Johnson’s Facebook page said he also was a lead adult mentor at Special Kids Special Families, a Colorado-based nonprofit that provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.
The group’s executive director, Linda Ellegard, said Monday Johnson is no longer employed by the organization.
According to online court and jail records, Johnson has not yet been arrested or booked at the Santa Fe County jail.
