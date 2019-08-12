A Colorado man was in the Santa Fe County jail on Monday after a sheriff’s deputy booked him on drunken driving and fleeing charges following a Sunday night pursuit in which the suspect’s sports car was clocked at more than 100 mph after leaving the Buffalo Thunder resort and casino at Pojoaque, court documents say.
Todd Alan McClinton, 49, of Pueblo West, Colo., faces charges including aggravated fleeing of law enforcement and aggravated driving while under the influence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Pojoaque police said staff at Buffalo Thunder notified them that McClinton had been “loud and disorderly” at the casino and had left the facility in a black Nissan 370z, the deputy reported.
Tribal police notified the sheriff’s office shortly after 9:30 p.m. that they saw McClinton fail to stop at the intersection of Buffalo Thunder Road and Frontage Road, and when they tried stopping McClinton, he accelerated northbound on U.S. 84/285.
After Pojoaque police initiated a “high risk stop” and confronted McClinton, the suspect said he had consumed six beers and multiple shots of alcohol before driving, the deputy wrote. McClinton’s blood alcohol content tested at .18, the complaint says.
McClinton was being held in lieu of bond Monday.