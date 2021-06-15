New Mexico State Police, with the help of other agencies, have arrested a Colorado man suspected in the death of man whose body was found May 29 off U.S 84 near Anton Chico, a small community in Guadalupe County.
The body of Oscar Perez Castaneda, 32, of Omaha, Neb., was found with multiple gunshot wounds. State police identified Luis Fernando Lopez-Duran, 38, of Denver as a suspect, the agency said in a news release. He was arrested June 9 in Aurora, Colo., by state police, as well as the FBI and the Aurora Police Department's SWAT team.
Lopez-Duran is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He will be extradited to New Mexico.
