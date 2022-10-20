Aurelio Carrasco

Police are looking for a Colorado man who, they said, engaged them in multiple vehicle pursuits and crashed into several other vehicles Thursday after being accused of exposing his genitals and displaying a firearm to a married couple at a gas station.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release Thursday that officers were approached by a man in Pecos at about 10:45 a.m. who said he and his wife were at a Griego's gas station on N.M. 50 when a man, later identified as Aurelio Carrasco, approached them. The release states Carrasco, 33, who was in a black Dodge pickup truck pulling a white trailer, exposed himself to the couple and presented a firearm.

Officers responded to the gas station and found Carrasco in his vehicle. The first chase started when Carrasco fled a traffic stop, evading police south on N.M. 50.

