A Colorado man who police say led them on two chases in the Pecos and Glorieta areas on Thursday is accused in court documents of trying to commit homicide by vehicle.

State police filed a statement of probable cause and a nine-count criminal complaint in San Miguel Magistrate Court on Friday, describing the incidents that led to Aurelio Carrasco’s arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, when state police stopped Carrasco in a stolen van on Frontage Road 2116 on Thursday afternoon, Carrasco fled from the stop and drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25. The affidavit says Carrasco then drove straight toward two officers who were assisting with the pursuit.

