Brother Donald Mouton, who brought Cajun wit and religious expertise to Santa Fe classrooms for nearly half a century, died April 17. He was 85.
"He was born a teacher. He inherited that," said Brother Brian Dybowski, who picked Mouton up from the Albuquerque airport in 1971 and lived with him at Christian Brothers residences for most of the past 50 years.
"He maintained eye contact, and students weren't just individuals to him. They were family."
Mouton was born in Ville Platte, La. His parents were schoolteachers, and he graduated from high school in nearby Lafayette. In 1957, he graduated from the College of Santa Fe, founded by the Christian Brothers as St. Michael's College in 1859. He moved to Montreal to study French and earned a Ph.D. in sacred theology from Catholic University in Paris. He was already fluent in English and Cajun before studying Hebrew, Greek, Latin and German.
"There was a need when St. Michael’s started. There was a need when we started the college in 1947 — there was no four-year college in the state capital," Mouton told The New Mexican in 2018. "The driving force in the Lasallian tradition is finding the need. And sometimes the need isn’t financial, but psychological."
He started teaching religious studies at the College of Santa Fe in 1971 and was president from 1982-87 before returning to the classroom. During his time at the College of Santa Fe, whose campus was formally an Army hospital, he helped perpetuate the myth of Nurse Medina, who according to lore was killed by a patient and haunted the halls as a headless ghost. The college closed in 2009.
"He was very amiable, he made friends wherever he went and impressed people with his sparkling personality," said Dybowski, who taught philosophy and psychology at the college for 44 years. "But to drive into the pockets of other people as a fundraiser, that wasn't his gift."
Mouton, who liked downhill skiing, also taught theology at St. Michael's High School and religious studies at the now-defunct Santa Fe University of Art and Design as well as Lewis University in Albuquerque.
"Brother Don really had a way of communicating in a very direct and compassionate way. You just wanted to be part of his circle because he was that way," said Janet Wise, former director of public relations for the College of Santa Fe. "He also loved cooking."
At class reunions and among the Christian Brothers, Mouton was known for his Cajun cuisine.
"He was a magnificent cook. He did gumbo, jambalaya and shrimp creole and the list goes on and on," Dybowski said. "It was another way for him to communicate caring."
