The state Department of Workforce Solutions is holding off on collecting overpaid unemployment benefits “to the greatest extent possible” following new federal guidelines that will provide a reprieve to claimants who received excess funds during the COVID-19 pandemic through no fault of their own.
The U.S. Department of Labor this month approved five new scenarios under which states can apply a “blanket waiver” when a claimant isn’t to blame for an overpayment.
“At a glance, [the new guidance] gives us a lot more flexibility to offer overpayment waivers or to approve overpayment waivers,” said Ricky Serna, acting secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions.
Stacy Johnston, a department spokeswoman, said the agency is still in the development phase of rolling out the waivers but plans to fast-track the process “as seamlessly as we can.”
“It’s something we plan to implement,” she said. “However, we don’t have a set date for that just yet. Once we do, we are going to be sending out correspondence to the individuals that it can impact so that they can be aware of what we’re doing and if there’s any additional steps that they need to take.”
Serna said the agency has a lot of work to do, from determining eligibility to figuring out what information a claimant may need to provide to “appropriately adjudicate” a request for a waiver.
When the Department of Labor announced the new guidelines for processing waivers at the beginning of the month, it said it provided instructions to states to administer payments under several programs authorized by the federal CARES Act.
“As guidance evolved, states paid benefits — in some cases — to individuals who were not entitled to receive them, although the individuals were not at fault,” the agency said in a news release.
The agency updated its waiver guidance to expand eligibility “in recognition of the enormity of the challenge the pandemic placed on claimants and state workforce agencies,” the news release states.
Agencies across the nation had to implement programs they had never administered before and “a lot of assumptions” were made in an effort to get money out to the jobless quickly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Serna said.
“I think [the Department of Labor] at this point is demonstrating its understanding that the implementation of these new programs was complicated, tricky and that in several instances, states had to make some calls about how they were going to get money out to claimants in a timely manner,” he said. “In some instances, that led to some overpayment scenarios that we don’t want citizens to have to deal with.”
Serna emphasized the overpayment waivers are linked to federal funds.
“It’s important to understand that these federal programs subject to overpayment waivers did not get paid for out of the [state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund],” he said. “They are not impacting the rates of business owners in New Mexico.”
Serna described the work states are doing now, including handling overpayment waivers, as “kind of cleaning up the dishes after a really large Thanksgiving meal.”
In addition to implementing the overpayment waiver process as quickly and efficiently as possible, the state is “holding off on the collection notices, the lien notices, to the greatest extent possible,” Serna said.
“We’re trying to hold those constituents harmless so they don’t feel any pinch while we get things squared away,” he said.
Fraudulent overpayments will not qualify for a waiver and must be repaid.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
NMDWS STILL DEALING IN HALF TRUTHS & DECEIVING CITIZENS!
Most states have long had waiver procedures for their programs, similar to those for federal programs; and federal collection and waiver guideleines NEVER proposed waiving collection of fraudulently obtained benefits (this fraud talk is just a red herring, no one wants to waive collecting ill-gotten gains); but what of thousands of workers who've had benefits delayed, denied, or subsequent benefits improperly applied to alleged overpayments (without a hearing over the cause of their claim denial or the equitabilty of clawing back payments). What about those who paid taxes on the overpayments and must file amended returns, or had liens placed on their homes as part of NMDWS bullying and threats to get back compensation paid to struggling workers! Are clawed back benefits going to be restored to claimants while NMDWS drags its feet trying to sort out the mess they created?
As far as fraud goes, the organized crooks that hacked payrolls, claimant data, and abscounded with probably a much greater amount than those paid in error, will never be caught (it's doubtful that NMDWS even knows the real extent of the fraud involved in the unemployment programs they administered).
Read between the lines of Serna's carefully crafted statements and ask what the heck does, “holding off on the collection notices, the lien notices, to the greatest extent possible...” actually mean? NMDWS is just stalling and dancing around in order to delay (or ever) doing the bare minimum of what's demanded by law and decency.
NMDWS is not the only culprit in this ongoing train wreck. Voters should ask, "Now that the pandemic is lessening, will the governor, state auditor, and other politicians remain missing in action and avoid cleaning-up NMDWS' mess?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.