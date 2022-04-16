When County Attorney Gregory Shaffer learned he was being discussed to succeed Katherine Miller as county manager, he asked himself two questions: Could he make a difference, and would he be a good fit?
To colleagues on and off the Santa Fe county commission, the answer is an emphatic yes.
"I'm fortunate that I am succeeding someone who was good at what she did and she's leaving this organization in a good place," Shaffer said. "I'm also not coming in cold from the outside, not knowing where the bathrooms are."
He added, "I've been working with the county for years and am very aware of each department."
Miller announced her retirement during a tear-filled speech in front of the county commission Tuesday. Less than an hour later, commissioners exited an executive session to announce the 49-year-old Shaffer would step into the position.
While a contract is still in the works — the prospective salary being discussed is around $175,000 — the pick raised questions about why a larger national search was not completed.
Commissioner Anna Hansen said a national search was considered but the board thought against "wasting" taxpayer dollars on a national search when hiring Shaffer, who has experience working with the various county departments, was an option.
"We can spend taxpayer money and do a nationwide search and spend thousands and end up hiring from within anyhow," Hansen said. "Because, as I said, [hiring Shaffer] creates certainty for staff; it is something they know and someone who wants the job and is committed to the county and knows our issues and how and what we want to work on."
Shaffer was born the youngest of five children in Somerset, Pa., a town of about 6,000, and attended Pennsylvania State University.
He would go on to earn a law degree from New York University before taking a job at a law firm in New York handling general litigation and some criminal defense cases.
But the bang-bang pace of New York didn't suit Shaffer, and he and his wife started looking for other locations, ultimately falling in love with Northern New Mexico.
"It was a leap of faith, as any such decision would be," he said. "We moved here in 2004 and didn't know anyone, but from the research we did and looking at it from the distance, there was a lot that attracted us — the history, the diversity, the four seasons, abundant sunshine, just on and on and on."
"Eighteen years on and this is our home," Shaffer added.
He landed a job with with Santa Fe County as an assistant county attorney in 2004, then left nearly two years later to work for the state as a general counsel in the Department of Finance and Administration. He also would serve as deputy chief counsel for the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
The job with DFA was the first of almost a decade of work with Miller, who served as Department of Finance secretary at that time.
Miller on Friday said she was impressed by Shaffer the day she met him.
"He is probably one of the hardest-working, smartest, most dedicated attorneys and employees that I have ever worked with," she said. "He has a real thirst for knowledge, not just about the law, but an entire issue."
He came back to the county in May 2014 and was hired as a county attorney. By that time, Miller was county manager.
Shaffer was appointed by former Gov. Susana Martinez in October 2017 as a judge in the First Judicial District Court following the retirement of Judge Sarah Singleton. He served until the end of 2018, after he lost a primary race for the position that year against Maria Sanchez-Gagne.
He would return to the county in a variety of roles, including human resources director, risk management director, interim deputy county manager and once again as county attorney in fall 2020.
Miller said Shaffer likely would have been named permanent deputy county manager but the county needed a county attorney.
"He stepped up to do that again and has been a really great county attorney and a great member of the management team here," she said.
Commissioner Hank Hughes, who said he has known Shaffer for 15 years, agreed.
"I always had a good working relationship with him," Hughes said. "He is very smart, extremely ethical and, really, I think wants to do the best job he can for the county."
For the most part, Shaffer said he sees the position's primary focus as ensuring the commissioner's policies and goals are being followed through and executed but added Miller left a strong legacy that he hopes to continue.
He noted Miller took the position in 2010, in the wake of a series of scandals that plagued the county for years — including embezzlement, bribes and poor overall planning.
Miller has since turned the county government into a well-run organization, Shaffer said.
"We have a triple A bond rating for a reason," he said.
Shaffer said the single biggest issue facing the county is recruiting and retaining employees, especially in law enforcement.
He said the county, like the city of Santa Fe, is working on a class and compensation study to potentially iron out any salary inequities among county employees.
Shaffer said until his contract is approved — expected at the commission's April 26 meeting — he'll be splitting time between his role as county attorney and working on a transition plan with Miller.
"I'm honored, but there's still a vote," he said. "A lot of things can change."
