Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are set to descend to potentially life-threatening lows, especially at night, and the National Weather Service urges pet owners to move their animals indoors.
"Bring in the pets so they're not exposed to the cold, the bitter cold," said Albuquerque-based meteorologist Randall Hergert.
The weather service said it would be partly cloudy Saturday evening with an overnight low of about 6 degrees. A north wind will drop the wind chill to as low as minus-10, according to the weather service.
Road conditions in the Santa Fe area might be dicey Saturday morning, Hergert said, after snow and rain through Friday night and early Saturday. Temperatures won't rise enough to melt any snow, he said Friday afternoon.
Flecks of snow came down on and off Friday morning in Santa Fe. By early afternoon the flakes had become bigger but continued to be sporadic.
The weather service's website warned of 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulating through Saturday morning, with an additional inch or two piling up during the day.
The high temperature on New Year's Day will barely reach freezing, Hergert said.
Sunday is expected to reveal sun and a high near 27. Sunday night should be clear with a low around 12 degrees, the weather service said.
The temperature should rise Monday to a point where some snow could melt, Hergert said. The weather service predicts a clear Monday night with a low around 17 degrees.
Highs may reach the low 40s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Santa Fe, the service said.
Temperatures are expected to be similarly low in the Albuquerque and Española areas Saturday through Monday nights, but the service said Albuquerque's temperature could hit 50 on Tuesday.
