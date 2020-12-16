Expect to see fewer people standing in line in the cold outside grocery stores and other essential retailers in New Mexico from now on.
The state amended its emergency public health order Wednesday to accommodate a slightly higher number of customers inside essential retail spaces "as cold weather grips most of New Mexico," the Governor's Office said in a news release.
The amended public health order goes into effect immediately.
Essential retail spaces include grocery stores and certain other large big box retailers that generate a percentage of their revenue from food and drink products, the news release states.
Under the state's graduated red-to-green system of measuring the risk of viral spread in specific counties, essential retailers can operate at 50 percent of maximum occupancy in counties at the green level; at 33 percent of maximum occupancy at the yellow level; and at 25 percent of maximum occupancy at the red level.
"Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. The change eliminates the latter provision," the statement says.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in the statement New Mexico's priority is ensuring physical distancing in high-traffic areas like stores.
"With colder weather here, we want to ensure that people aren't gathering in lines for an unsafe length of time, especially in communities where there are fewer retail options for essential needs. We are grateful to the numerous companies and stores across New Mexico that have made every effort to keep their customers, employees and communities safe," the governor said.
"The safe choices remain the same: Stay at home whenever you can, avoid groups and gatherings, and always wear your mask when you must leave the house," she added.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I think there is a certain amount of the Governor and her advisors throwing spaghetti at the wall going on here. Bottom line is I think estimating the probability of catching The Bug due to aerosols lingering in the air of stores is a highly inexact science with a lot of variables.
Wear a well fitting N-95 mask for starters.
All of which reveals that the "science" driving the Covid response is "Political Science". The limit of 25% of capacity OR 75 people, whichever is smaller, had an immediate effect on the large stores, and created long lines, which the Governor didn't have to stand in. But it allowed her to show she was "doing something"...
Now, having "done something" which left us standing in long lines, she is relaxing the requirements to shorten the lines. None of this has any science involved, simply the Governor and her staff playing games, with us as the victims.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.