Time to pull out the umbrella that has gathered dust through the summer.

The high-pressure system that has been parked above New Mexico, trapping heat and blocking moisture from entering the region, is moving south.

That will clear the way for cooler, rainy weather through midweek in the Santa Fe area, with the high dropping Tuesday to 64, which is about 14 degrees below normal, said Clay Anderson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.

