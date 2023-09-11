Time to pull out the umbrella that has gathered dust through the summer.
The high-pressure system that has been parked above New Mexico, trapping heat and blocking moisture from entering the region, is moving south.
That will clear the way for cooler, rainy weather through midweek in the Santa Fe area, with the high dropping Tuesday to 64, which is about 14 degrees below normal, said Clay Anderson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
“The good news is the record heat is definitely gone,” Anderson said.
There will be an 80% chance of rain Tuesday and a 60% chance Wednesday in the area as a “backdoor” cold front moves in, he said. This type of cold front is so named because it comes in from the northeast instead of its usual northwest trajectory, he said.
After Wednesday, temperatures will gradually rise in Santa Fe through the weekend, reaching a normal seasonal high in the upper 70s on Monday, Anderson said. The Santa Fe Regional Airport could be as warm as 80 that day, he added.
The chances of rain will be spottier from Thursday on but will be higher than what the area has seen through much of the summer.
In the longer-term forecast, New Mexico is likely to get more fall rain than normal, beginning in late September and early October, due to this year’s El Niño, Anderson said, referring to the weather pattern formed by the Pacific Ocean cooling near the equator.
El Niño has compounded the effects of climate change, resulting in record-breaking heat spells in New Mexico and the rest of the world — though how much the weather pattern contributed to record summer temperatures is debated.
The last full-blown El Niño in 2016 also helped spur the highest temperatures since before solid weather record-keeping began in 1880.
The backdoor cold front, which is cooling the region, brought moisture that dampened the El Valle Fire enough for authorities to lift evacuation orders in two communities near Taos.
Residents who had evacuated were cleared to return to El Valle and Truchas on Sunday as humidity increased and was expected to remain high enough through the week to help keep the fire in check.
As of Sunday, the 521-acre fire was 32% contained. The cause is still being investigated.