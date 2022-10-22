New Mexico residents are advised to secure their trash cans and bring their sensitive plants inside as the state is expecting its first cold front of the year late Sunday, bringing winds and freezing temperatures to Santa Fe.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32 Sunday night -- the first freeze of the season for a number of communities.
Damaging winds are possible across the northeast quarter of the state.
"We've got a storm system, a cold storm system coming out of the Pacific Northwest that's going to drop down; winds will be the main weather impact," said Andrew Church, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
There is a chance of rain over the mountains Sunday night into Monday, with snow potentially hitting areas in higher elevations between 6,000 and 8,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.
The announcement noted that most people in the state will not be affected by snow accumulation.
"We are expecting colder temperatures behind the cold front but not much in the way of snow for Santa Fe," Church said. "Maybe an inch or two up in the ski area on the mountains. In terms of in Santa Fe proper, perhaps just a dusting or maybe a half-inch or so, but not much."
Santa Fe can expect a partly sunny day with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday. Temperatures will reach a high near 54 during the day. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 43 and a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m