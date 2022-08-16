otero-quarter.jpeg

The U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist and educator Nina Otero-Warren was issued Tuesday. The coin is part of a series of five meant to honor the contributions of American women to history.

 Courtesy U.S. Mint

Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday.

“We know how important these are to everyone,” he said. “I think more people want these quarters because of the New Mexico connection.”

Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren.

