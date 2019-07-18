Navajo educator Shannon Pinto will take the place of her late grandfather as state senator for Senate District 3 in Northwestern New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on Thursday announced the appointment to fill a seat that became vacant with the death of Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, a Navajo Code Talker who was the longest serving state senator when he died in May.
The younger Pinto, who has an associate’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in financial management, has worked as a middle school and high school math teacher in Tohatchi. She will serve the remainder of her grandfather’s term.
Pinto said she will work to bolster education and on issues such as gun violence prevention and women’s health care.
“Ultimately I will represent my district and my constituents as my grandfather did, with all the humility and wisdom that I have,” she said.
The San Juan County Commission nominated Shannon Pinto to the position Monday. It had nominated Wallace Charley, a Shiprock Democrat, but Charley withdrew from consideration, citing “personal reasons.”
The McKinley County Commission had nominated a former member, Democrat Carol Bowman-Muskett.