The city of Santa Fe has agreed to pay nearly $34,000 and change records policies to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed that after police wrongfully arrested him, the city violated public records law by failing to produce an officer’s audio recording of the incident.
Cochiti Pueblo artist Mateo Romero, 52, failed to win a separate lawsuit that contended police used unreasonable force and violated his rights when he was detained in 2014. Police confronted him at gunpoint and cuffed him before determining that he was not trying to burglarize an east-side home.
However, when Romero requested audio recordings of the incident, the city responded that it had didn’t have the requested material, his complaint says. Twenty-one months later, however, the city submitted both audio and video recordings with its successful motion for summary judgment in the excessive-force case.
A copy of a recent settlement provided by the American Civil Liberties Union’s New Mexico chapter, which filed the lawsuits on Romero’s behalf, says that in addition to the payout, the city agreed to be more thorough when searching for requested records and “ensure that the … records custodian receives a written confirmation from the relevant officers and evidence custodian describing their search efforts and the result of their search.”
The case stems from a July 7, 2014, incident in which a woman arrived at her Old Santa Fe Trail home at about noon to find Romero’s car parked in her driveway and called 911 to report a burglary in progress.
Romero, a noted painter and printmaker, told The New Mexican at the time that he had been on his way to pick up his son from summer school when his pet — named Han Solo — defecated inside his SUV and Romero pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of Old Santa Fe trail to clean up the mess.
Romero said he parked in the driveway because there wasn’t much space to park on that part of Old Santa Fe Trail.
After the 60-year-old resident arrived and boxed in his car with her vehicle, Romero said, he got out of his vehicle and tried to explain to the woman what he was doing. However, the woman, who reportedly had recently been the victim of a break-in at her home, wouldn’t speak with him.
Documents show that while police were en route, a radio dispatcher relayed that the homeowner stated the man was trying to open her car door and remove her from her vehicle.
According to a police report, when Officer Christopher Mooney arrived, he pointed his rifle at Romero and ordered him to get on the ground. Romero complied and was handcuffed and held in the back seat of Mooney’s patrol car for about 15 minutes before being released.
A district judge dismissed the complaint that accused the city and its officers of violating Romero’s civil rights by using excessive force and wrongfully arresting him.
The city argued that officers are protected by “qualified immunity” against claims that seek damages based on actions they take while on the job, as long as their conduct does not violate clearly established law.
Judge David K. Thomson, now a state Supreme Court justice, said in granting the city’s motion that Mooney’s actions were “objectively reasonable given his obligation to respond to what he thought was a burglary in process.”
The New Mexico Court of Appeals upheld Thomson’s ruling in September.
ACLU of New Mexico Legal Director Leon Howard said in an email Thursday the civil rights group was “extremely disappointed” in the appellate court’s ruling because it ignored two crucial points: “that the 911 call was motivated by racial animus and that police officers must still use their own judgment when they arrive on any scene.”
“Over the last two years, there have been a troubling number of instances in which white people called the police on people of color for merely existing in public space,” Howard wrote. “That’s exactly what happened to Mr. Romero. The court had an opportunity to look at this case within the broader context of deep-seated racial discrimination and bias — which continues to expose people of color across the United States to relentless violence — and it failed to do so.”
The woman who had called police to the scene did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.
Howard said the city of Santa Fe last month agreed to pay $33,644 to settle the case filed on Romero’s behalf in 2018 that accused the city of violating the Inspection of Public Records Act by failing to produce the officer’s “belt tape audio” in response to Romero’s request for public records related to the incident.
City of Santa Fe spokeswoman Lilia Chacon emailed the following comment: “The City of Santa Fe is committed to community policing that is responsive, respectful and transparent. We regret that anyone would come away from an encounter with our Santa Fe Police Department feeling that their rights were violated, but in this case the courts have ruled twice that the actions of the police were lawful.”
