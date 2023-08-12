Coalition highlights ecological, cultural significance of Caja del Rio

An image from the National Wildlife Federation’s short film Saving Caja shows the scenic landscape of the Caja del Rio. The film is available at tinyurl.com/5ye2v4ku.

 Courtesy National Wildlife Federation

For Santa Fe County Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, protecting the Caja del Rio is a community health and mental health issue.

“I was taught, culturally, being connected with the land helps a person be connected with themselves,” she said.

“It is about being who you are because of where you are,” she said to applause at a Caja del Rio Coalition event Friday evening.

