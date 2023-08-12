For Santa Fe County Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, protecting the Caja del Rio is a community health and mental health issue.
“I was taught, culturally, being connected with the land helps a person be connected with themselves,” she said.
“It is about being who you are because of where you are,” she said to applause at a Caja del Rio Coalition event Friday evening.
A panel of leaders gathered at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas to discuss the cultural and ecological significance of the Caja del Rio, a 106,000-acre area one panelist described as grasslands, piñon juniper and cactus forests, mountains and river canyons between the Rio Grande and Santa Fe rivers.
The panelists emphasized different assets of the Caja del Rio but emphasized one thing: the need for its permanent protection. The U.S. Forest Service manages about 67,000 acres of it, and the federal Bureau of Land Management manages the remainder.
Panelist Brophy Toledo said the Caja is important “because the storybooks are written on the walls,” referring to thousands of petroglyphs in the area. Toledo is from Jemez Pueblo and co-founded the Flower Hill Institute, a nonprofit with the mission to preserve the environment and Native cultural resources.
Tony Dorame of Tesuque Pueblo agreed the Caja is a “very, very culturally significant place.”
Founder and executive director of the Indigenous Education Network, Dorame works primarily with youth, and said bringing kids to the Caja del Rio teaches them “some of the bigger things in life that I could never teach in a classroom.”
“It’s about the experience, but you have to be out there to feel it,” he said. “That’s what our ancestors knew.”
Another panelist, Carmichael Dominguez, former south side Santa Fe city councilor and school board member, posed protection of the Caja as an environmental justice issue. The poorest and highest minority population in the city live right next door, he said.
The Caja del Rio also provides refuge and habitat connectivity for wildlife, which is extremely valuable in the age of climate change, said Andrew Black, who moderated the panel.
Black is a public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation, founder of Earth Keepers 360 and minister at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe.
But the area is threatened, members of Caja del Rio Coalition said, by mining interests, new roads, transmission lines, dumping, shooting and defacing of sacred sites.
“To me, permanent protection means no more of that,” said panelist Max Trujillo, a San Miguel County commissioner and leader with Hispanics Enjoying Camping and Hunting Outdoors.
Protection also means tribal co-management of the area, Trujillo said, echoing others in saying that co-management of the Caja by surrounding Pueblos is “mandatory in order to protect this place the way it should be protected.”
Black said the coalition is open to different ways to protect the area, such as a national monument designation or state-level protections.
One challenge is the coalition wants to see a ban on activities like mining, laying utility lines and building new roads, but wants to allow grazing and traditional uses like herb- and firewood-gathering, he said.
The various stakeholders in the coalition have “90% in common: Everybody agrees it should be protected,” Black said. “Where we’re at now is ... we’re calling on our politicians for leadership to bring people together and push through some of the stickiness ... to work out that last 10%.”
Meanwhile, BLM is assessing the pros and cons of creating a shooting range in the Caja del Rio to mitigate unofficial shooting — often at trash — on the land. Black said the coalition generally supports and recognizes the need for an established shooting range on the land.
“A lot of us are saying, we’ve got to create an alternative because right now it’s madness out there,” he said. “We’re not trying to create a range to have more shooting; we’re trying to curtail and manage it, and put it in a responsible setting.”