Hilario Romero, who has ties to Northern New Mexico going back generations, said he doesn’t eat fish from the Pecos River anymore.
“It’s so sad to say that,” Romero told a crowd at Santa Fe Community College on Wednesday evening. “I throw them back.”
Romero is concerned about contaminants in the river from past mining operations that stretch back to the 19th century. He — and many others — are worried a proposed mining venture could ruin the river for future generations.
On Wednesday, they set out to convince Santa Feans to join their cause to stop a proposed Tererro Mine, arguing it could pose risks for the Santa Fe River watershed as well.
The coalition of community and environmental advocacy groups hoping to stop another mineral extraction project in the Santa Fe National Forest near Pecos includes the Sierra Club, the state Acequia Commission, the Santa Fe Watershed Association, the Upper Pecos Watershed Association, the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance and others.
“This is a historic coalition,” Acequia Commission Chairman Ralph Vigil told attendees at the town hall event. “Acequia leaders, traditional community members, tribal members — because we care about our water. ... Agua es vida.”
Plans for exploratory drilling in the area were announced in 2019, when a U.S. subsidiary of Australian mining company New World Resources Ltd. submitted an application for a permit to the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. The company hopes to perform exploratory drilling to determine levels of gold, copper, zinc, lead and silver in an area southwest of Tererro, near Indian Creek.
The application is pending, a department spokesman said Wednesday, adding the department is awaiting an environmental assessment from the U.S. Forest Service. After that is done, the department will need to determine whether the application is complete, hold public hearings and seek approval from the Forest Service.
Just for an exploratory drilling permit, the application still awaits the better part of a “long process” before any decision will be made, the spokesman said.
The project will also require a permit from Santa Fe County.
The coalition is aiming for federal action known as an “administrative mineral withdrawal,” which would prevent new mining activities for minerals in the area. That could be done administratively, for 20 years, by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, or permanently if Congress passes a law.
Four members of the state’s congressional delegation wrote a letter to Haaland in 2021 asking her to take action “until permanent protection can be secured legislatively.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also expressed her opposition to the proposed mine in a letter to the Forest Service in 2019.
Both letters noted contamination from previous mining activities, including a 1991 snowmelt that brought contaminants from mining waste into the Pecos River, killing around 100,000 fish. Lujan Grisham estimated the cleanup to have cost $36 million so far.
Haaland’s office has declined to comment on the issue.
Janice Varela, a San Miguel County commissioner who grew up in the area and has advocated against new mining in the Pecos River watershed for years, said reclamation of the site, which includes groundwater sampling and removal of contaminated soil, is ongoing.
A liner was installed decades ago to collect pollutants has seen the end of its useful life, she said.
“The liner has a 30-year life expectancy and that time is up,” Varela said. “It’s really hard to see your homeland destroyed for greed because they just don’t give a crap.”
Sally Paez, an attorney with New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, said new mineral claims are being made that are getting “closer and closer” to the ridge that separates the Pecos River watershed and the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The group has hired a hydrologist to study the area, but it still doesn’t know if there is an underground connection between the two water supplies.
Even if Santa Fe’s watershed isn’t directly impacted, Paez said, the Pecos River is “everybody’s cherished playground,” and contamination could harm the region.
A major problem, Paez said, is the Mining Act of 1872, which allows rights to mineral deposits on federal lands for exploration and extraction without the payment of royalties. She said there is interest in changing the law among many of the Pecos advocates and some in the state’s congressional delegation; New Mexico’s two U.S. senators introduced legislation earlier this year to overhaul the law.
“Under the current rules, we could go out right now with a headlamp and stake our claim,” Paez said. “Once you’ve done exploratory drilling, our agencies don’t really have the power to say no [to mining].”