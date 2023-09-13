Hilario Romero, who has ties to Northern New Mexico going back generations, said he doesn’t eat fish from the Pecos River anymore.

“It’s so sad to say that,” Romero told a crowd at Santa Fe Community College on Wednesday evening. “I throw them back.”

Romero is concerned about contaminants in the river from past mining operations that stretch back to the 19th century. He — and many others — are worried a proposed mining venture could ruin the river for future generations.

